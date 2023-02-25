https://sputniknews.com/20230225/malian-pm-calls-on-burkina-faso-not-to-rely-on-foreign-troops-to-fight-terrorists-1107798752.html

Malian PM Calls on Burkina Faso Not to Rely on Foreign Troops to Fight Terrorists

The terrorist groups that are present in Mali and Burkina Faso, according to the Malian prime minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga, should not be fought by foreign militaries, as he reaffirmed the commitment to overcome the struggle while on a visit to the southern neibor.

Terrorist groups in Mali and Burkina Faso should not be fought by foreign militaries, according to Malian Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga.Maiga's statement follows an attack in northern Burkina on Wednesday in which at least 12 army auxiliary members of the Volunteers for the Defense of the Fatherland force were killed. A few days prior, two other strikes in the north, close to Mali, resulted in the deaths of 70 soldiers.On Friday, local authorities in central Mali said that at least 13 civilians had been killed in a jihadist attack on Kani-Bonzon town not far from the border with northern Burkina Faso. “What is happening to you today is to demoralize you. It is so that you doubt your army,” Maiga said, since the jihadist groups operating in the country put “the pressure so that you doubt yourselves, [and] we found the same things in Mali.”Captain Ibrahim Traore, who took control of Burkina Faso following a coup in September 2022, ordered the French special troops to leave the nation after denouncing the bilateral military agreements in mid-January. Following the decision, France recalled its envoy to Burkina Faso for "consultations." Traore, however, noted later that diplomatic relations with Paris were not severed.Earlier this month, Burkina Faso's Prime Minister Tambela stated that Ouagadougou is looking to create a federation with Mali in order to pool resources in addressing the shared problems the two countries face and increase their economic potential.According to a recent UN study, armed groups in the country's center are still taking advantage of intercommunity tensions to grow their influence and attract new members.

