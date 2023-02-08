https://sputniknews.com/20230208/wests-military-support-is-futile-as-it-authored-insecurity-in-africa-experts-say-1107078878.html

West's Military Support is 'Futile' as it 'Authored' Insecurity in Africa, Experts Say

The recent study on underlying reasons for surge in violent extremism in Africa revealed that insecurity is mainly driven by social instability, and economic difficulties. Sputnik has asked experts to comment on these conclusions.

According to the study, titled "Journey to Extremism in Africa," the international community plays a significant role in the response to violent extremism on the continent.However, it revealed that this assistance has had a limited impact, saying that although counter-terrorism initiatives achieved some initial success, terrorist groups continue to expand their presence and have a "devastating impact across much of sub-Saharan Africa."Against this background, Sputnik dug into the causes of Western support's ineffectiveness and tried to figure out whether Western aid to African nations has made sense at all.The military support provided by the West in the fight against terrorism can't be described as successful because it is purposeless and futile without tackling the underlying causes, which are colonial injustices, resource exploitation, and external interference, says Dr. Moses Tofa, pan-Africanist and political analyst who leads the African Leadership Center's research agenda on Peace, Society and the State in Africa from its Nairobi office, in an interview with Sputnik.He underlines that the influence of these factors can't be eliminated through military interventions, saying that ironically, those countries that have provided military support to Africa "are responsible for some of the long-standing problems" on the continent. Therefore, the sincerity of this assistance is always questioned by locals. The expert recalls that "since time immemorial," Western nations have been seeking to somehow dominate the continent and exploit its natural resources. Following the end of the colonial era, the former colonial powers failed "to address colonial related injustices," in particular, concerning the issue of the ownership and control of resources. He underscores that these "injustices" became deeply entrenched, as "Africans continue to be impoverished."Speaking about external interference in Africa’s affairs, the analyst outlines three main objectives which the West pursues in doing so - control the continent's political and economic spheres, exploit its natural riches, and "dissuade radical economic transformation in Africa."Professor Solomon Asiimwe Muchwa, lecturer on international relations and security at Nkumba University in Kampala, Uganda, agrees that the accusations of meddling in the affairs of African countries are justified, as some Western states that have an interest in the continent's resources and do business there might get involved in the internal political processes. In saying so, he implies that this kind of interference includes "selling their arms, armaments, and all those things" with the intent to destabilize the political situation.He also states that US and EU support has had a limited impact in terms of ensuring stability and security in Africa. He underlines that African countries are in dire need of providing their own security, which can be achieved by ensuring "good governance" with better organized and disciplined militaries. The professor highlights that most African countries don't need the West to support them militarily, as they have "the capacity to create their own militaries." He notes the recent tendency of African states to cooperate with each other to address the most glaring security issues in the region. As an example of such regional cooperation and regional arrangements, he recalls that "the East African Community has come together to fight rebels in the DRC." He compares this initiative to how "the EU and America have NATO" to ensure their security, concluding that "Africa should also do the same."He elaborates that instead of interfering in the internal affairs of African states, foreign powers could provide technical support and military training, calling it a "good meddling." There is need for technology transfer and financing in the areas most affected by terrorism and insurgent violence.According to the professor, fighting terrorism is a global issue that is on the world's agenda. The problem has reached such an extent that a single country can't resolve it alone. Muchwa states that interdependence is inevitable and support is much needed, however, the developed world could also help in a good way by promoting "democracy, human rights protection" and international law. The UN study dubbed the continent as the "global epicentre" of terrorist activity. Even though worldwide deaths from extremism have declined over the past several years, attacks in sub-Saharan Africa have more than doubled since 2016. In 2021, the region accounted for 48% of all terrorism-related deaths, with more than one-third in just four countries: Somalia, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali. It was noted that the inability of African states to provide public goods and employment opportunities is one of the major causes and drivers of violent extremism. This has resulted in vulnerability among some people, especially the youth. To a certain extent, the experts agreed on this notion, saying that African countries are indeed responsible for the worsening security situation, as their duty is to "build societies that are inclusive and progressive."The political analyst emphasizes that this "state of affairs has forced" many ordinary citizens to turn to extremists' ideas and their pledges to provide protection and basic services. Meanwhile, trust in the government has progressively been depleted over the years, creating "fertile ground for violent extremist groups to peddle their ideologies."Professor Muchwa also states that external powers and terrorists take advantage of situations where there is no state institution or governance, or where the state fails to provide basic services to its people. Dr. Moses Tofa, for his part, concludes that the absence of so-called "good governance" creates the space and opportunity for foreign forces to interfere in the continent's political and economic affairs, mainly by participating in the "scramble for Africa’s resources," and in this regard colluding with African political elites. These factors, in turn, impact the security situation, making many people, especially the youth "excluded, impoverished and hopeless."

undp, sub-saharan africa, insecurity, terrorism, violent extremism, terrorist acts, good governance