Burkina Faso Denies Diplomatic Break With France and Presence of Wagner

2023-02-04T13:43+0000

Burkina Faso has debunked claims of a diplomatic break with France.Interim President Ibrahim Traore said that Ouagadougou’s diplomatic ties with Paris are still in place during a televised interview this week, assuring there is “no breaking off of diplomatic relations” between the two state or “hatred” of France, despite the suspension of military cooperation with Paris.Traore’s remarks came one week after his government suspended a 2018 military cooperation agreement that allowed the presence of French troops in the former colony in late-January.Accordingly, Paris promised to pull out about 400 troops stationed at the Kamboinsin military base in the Burkinabe capital by February.Later, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it was recalling its envoy from Ouagadougou for “consultations on the state and prospects of our bilateral cooperation.”The suspension of the military cooperation agreement came in the wake of repeated protests in Ouagadougou demanding the departure of France’s envoy to Burkina Faso, Luc Hallade, as well as French troops, which were assisting the West African nation in facing a years-long jihadist insurgency.No Wagner Presence President Traore also rejected claims promoted by western media about the presence of Russian private military companies in the country, saying such allegations are not true. He argued that even officials in his government were “surprised” to hear such allegations.Military captain Ibrahim Traore was sworn in as head of Burkina Faso’s transitional government in September 2022 after overthrowing Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who came to power in a coup in January of the same year.Both takeovers were the results of the political crisis in the West African country amid ongoing insecurity caused by terrorist groups linked to Daesh* and Al-Qaeda*. Authorities in Burkina Faso, which is part of the highly destabilized African Sahel region known to be a hotbed for terrorist activities and banditry, have been trying to curb terrorism since 2015.

2023

