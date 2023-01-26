https://sputniknews.com/20230126/france-recalls-its-envoy-from-burkina-faso-for-consultations-following-decision-to-withdraw-troops-1106717081.html
France Recalls Its Envoy From Burkina Faso ‘For Consultations’ Following Decision to Withdraw Troops
Earlier in the week, amid deteriorating relations between France and Burkina Faso, the official Burkinabe news agency said Ouagadougou had formally suspended a... 26.01.2023
Paris has recalled its envoy from Ouagadougou for “consultations”, the French foreign ministry said on Thursday, one day after France announced its plans to pull out its military troops from Burkina Faso.On Wednesday, the French ministry said that Paris is going to pull out its military personnel from the former French colony in February after Ouagadougou suspended a 2018 military cooperation agreement that allowed French troops to remain.The ministry noted that Paris received the notification on January 24, which means that about 400 French troops have to be gone from the West African country as soon as February.
07:36 GMT 26.01.2023 (Updated: 07:38 GMT 26.01.2023)
Earlier in the week, amid deteriorating relations between France and Burkina Faso, the official Burkinabe news agency said Ouagadougou had formally suspended a 2018 military cooperation agreement with Paris that allowed France's military presence in the country, and demanded that French forces withdraw from the West African country within a month.
Paris has recalled its envoy from Ouagadougou
for “consultations”, the French foreign ministry said on Thursday, one day after France announced its plans to pull out its military troops from Burkina Faso.
“In the context of the latest developments in Burkina Faso, we have decided to recall our ambassador to Paris, to hold consultations on the state and prospects of our bilateral cooperation,” the French foreign ministry was cited by media as saying.
On Wednesday, the French ministry said that Paris is going to pull out its military personnel from the former French colony in February after Ouagadougou suspended a 2018 military cooperation agreement that allowed French troops to remain.
“In accordance with the terms of the agreement, the denunciation takes effect one month after receipt of the written notification,” the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. “We will comply with the terms of this agreement by complying with this request.”
The ministry noted that Paris received the notification on January 24, which means that about 400 French troops have to be gone
from the West African country as soon as February.