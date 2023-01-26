https://sputniknews.com/20230126/france-recalls-its-envoy-from-burkina-faso-for-consultations-following-decision-to-withdraw-troops-1106717081.html

France Recalls Its Envoy From Burkina Faso ‘For Consultations’ Following Decision to Withdraw Troops

Earlier in the week, amid deteriorating relations between France and Burkina Faso, the official Burkinabe news agency said Ouagadougou had formally suspended a... 26.01.2023, Sputnik International

Paris has recalled its envoy from Ouagadougou for “consultations”, the French foreign ministry said on Thursday, one day after France announced its plans to pull out its military troops from Burkina Faso.On Wednesday, the French ministry said that Paris is going to pull out its military personnel from the former French colony in February after Ouagadougou suspended a 2018 military cooperation agreement that allowed French troops to remain.The ministry noted that Paris received the notification on January 24, which means that about 400 French troops have to be gone from the West African country as soon as February.

