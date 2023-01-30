https://sputniknews.com/20230130/fighting-remnants-of-colonialism-why-young-people-in-burkina-faso-seek-political-change-1106813077.html

Fighting Remnants of Colonialism: Why Young People in Burkina Faso Seek Political Change

Fighting Remnants of Colonialism: Why Young People in Burkina Faso Seek Political Change

MOSCOW (Sputnik), Tommy Yang - Despite the apparent political chaos following two military coups in Burkina Faso in 2022, young activists in the Western... 30.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-30T08:22+0000

2023-01-30T08:22+0000

2023-01-30T08:32+0000

africa

west africa

burkina faso

mali

europe

us

russia

africa in details

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/02/1101442068_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_3e8c7ce3e7e2df906d29d787db985a15.jpg

Growing up in Bobo-Dioulasso, a city known as the economic and cultural capital of Burkina Faso, Abdoul Salam Koussoube was fortunate to be able to follow his passions and become a cultural project manager. He worked on various film productions, participated in film festivals and attended cultural events. However, similarly to many young people in the West African country today, Koussoube also actively advocated for social justice issues, especially the lingering problems resulting from over 60 years of French colonization. As a country that experienced two military coups in 2022, Burkina Faso appeared to be facing a lot of uncertainties amid the political crisis. But for young local activists like Koussoube, the political unrest in the country represented the younger generation's call for changes, and the military coups largely received popular support. Africa's Che GuevaraIn 1983, Thomas Sankara, a leftist and Pan-Africanist officer, led a military coup in the country when it was still known as the Republic of Upper Volta. Under his anti-imperialist agenda, Sankara introduced a series of progressive reforms that aimed to eliminate the dominance of French colonial power and address social inequalities. He changed the country's name from Upper Volta to Burkina Faso, which means "Land of the Incorruptible People." As one of the most charismatic revolutionary leaders during that era, Sankara was often referred to as "Africa's Che Guevara [the iconic revolutionary from South America]" by his supporters. For many young people in Burkina Faso, the military coups in January and September 2022 brought back memories of Sankara's efforts to root out colonial influence from France in the country. The young activist went on to explain how the nation's previous leaders, who were supposedly voted into office through democratic elections, failed. Say No to French TroopsIn a similar vein to what happened in neighboring West African countries following political changes in recent years, one of the key demands of the new government in Burkina Faso was to ask France to withdraw its troops from the country. The French Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that France planned to withdraw its troops from Burkina Faso next month, following continued protests against its military presence in the West African country. The move came after a similar withdrawal of French troops last year from neighboring Mali, where two military coups took place in 2020 and 2021, respectively. As Burkina Faso has been battling Islamic insurgents in the northern part of the country in recent years, Western analysts expressed concern that the withdrawal of French troops, who were dispatched to fight the insurgency, could destabilize the security situation in the region further. However, other activists supporting the Pan-African movement argued that it was time for West African nations to take their destiny into their own hands. The activist explained why many African countries have begun to take a more active stance on moving away from political and economic influence from the European countries that used to colonize the continent. Alternative PartnersWhen the military coups took place in a number of Western African countries, such as Mali or Burkina Faso, in recent years, a number of Western media outlets speculated about the alleged involvement of Russia.As a result of increased Chinese investments in Africa in recent years, China has also faced accusations of bringing a new form of neo-colonialism to the continent. But for Richardson, the track records of new partners like Russia or China are still different from Western countries that used to colonize the continent directly. Although Richardson is an African American born in California, she moved to Burkina Faso about year and a half ago. Koussoube, the local activist from Burkina Faso, also stressed the importance of Africa's growing independent role in the global system.

https://sputniknews.com/20230126/france-recalls-its-envoy-from-burkina-faso-for-consultations-following-decision-to-withdraw-troops-1106717081.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230129/stopping-neo-colonialism-moscow-explains-why-mali-aligns-with-russia-despite-europes-anger-1106799977.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221124/french-ngos-banned-in-mali-evil-of-france-has-not-yet-begun-in-africa-1104654354.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230114/frances-10-year-war-in-sahel-colonialism-legacy-regime-changes--control-over-uranium-1106311201.html

africa

west africa

burkina faso

mali

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

west africa, burkina faso, mali, europe, us, russia, africa in details