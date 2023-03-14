International
Pentagon Says Al-Qaeda, Daesh Expanding Presence in Sahel
Pentagon Says Al-Qaeda, Daesh Expanding Presence in Sahel
I am concerned about what we see as a continued expansion of violent extremist organizations in the Sahel. Most concerning is the continued expansion of al-Qaeda through the Sahel, as they move really from north to south
"I am concerned about what we see as a continued expansion of violent extremist organizations in the Sahel. Most concerning is the continued expansion of al-Qaeda* through the Sahel, as they move really from north to south and threaten countries in the east and west as well," Sands told reporters, adding that this is the primary issue that the US and its partners are trying to address. Daesh* is continuing its activity in the east of the Sahel too, he added. Sands also mentioned the situation in the Gulf of Guinea, citing a rage of challenges — from illegal unregulated fishing to more common threats such as piracy and a lack of maritime security.* Terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia and many other countries
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Terrorist groups are expanding their presence in the Sahel region, Special Operations Command Africa's commander, Rear Adm. Jamie Sands said on Monday.
"I am concerned about what we see as a continued expansion of violent extremist organizations in the Sahel. Most concerning is the continued expansion of al-Qaeda* through the Sahel, as they move really from north to south and threaten countries in the east and west as well," Sands told reporters, adding that this is the primary issue that the US and its partners are trying to address.
Daesh* is continuing its activity in the east of the Sahel too, he added.
Sands also mentioned the situation in the Gulf of Guinea, citing a rage of challenges — from illegal unregulated fishing to more common threats such as piracy and a lack of maritime security.
* Terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia and many other countries
