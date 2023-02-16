International
Rally Against Pension Reform Takes Place in Paris
US Names New Al-Qaeda Leader
Saif al-Adel, a former Egyptian special forces lieutenant-colonel and close affiliate of Osama bin Laden is al-Qaeda's "new de facto leader", according to a US State Department statement.
Since the former al-Qaeda leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri, was reportedly killed in July 2022, there has been no formal announcement from the group about its new leadership.

"But in discussions in November and December many UN member states took the view that Saif al-Adel is already operating as the de facto and uncontested leader of the group," the UN report said.
Al-Qaeda* is a terrorist organization formed in 1988 and initially led by Osama bin Laden. The then leader of the terrorist group was assassinated in 2011 and leadership passed to his right-hand man Ayman al-Zawahiri. The group has claimed responsibility for several terrorist attacks, including the 11 September 2001 attacks in the US.
Saif al-Adel, a former Egyptian special forces lieutenant-colonel and close affiliate of Osama bin Laden is al-Qaeda's "new de facto leader", according to a US State Department statement.
The statement backs the UN's report on Tuesday which also identified al-Adel as the new leader of the terrorist organization.
Since the former al-Qaeda leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri, was reportedly killed in July 2022, there has been no formal announcement from the group about its new leadership.

“But in discussions in November and December many UN member states took the view that Saif al-Adel is already operating as the de facto and uncontested leader of the group,” the UN report said.

In the 1990s, al-Adel gave up military service in Egypt and joined al-Qaeda becoming its key military trainer.
He is believed to have trained some of the hijackers involved in the 11 September 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in the US, the US Counter Extremism Project says.
Al-Adel is also wanted by the US authorities for the bombings of the country's embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998.
According to the US officials, he was involved in the creation of Daesh* in Syria and Iraq.
* Al-Qaeda and Daesh are terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
