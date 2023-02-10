International
Daesh Threats Increasing in Conflict Areas, Africa Remains Biggest Concern: UN
Threats by the Daesh* terrorist group have increased in and around conflict zones and cause particular concern in central and southern Africa, UN Office of Counter-Terrorism Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov said.
"The report asserts that, despite leadership losses and expenses that are diminishing its cash reserves, the threat posed by Daesh to international peace and security remains high and has increased in and around conflict zones where the group and its affiliates are active," Voronkov told the UN Security Council on Thursday. The expansion of Daesh is primarily worrying in the context of central and southern Africa, as well as the Sahel region in the north of Africa, Voronkov added. Last year, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN body Anna Evstigneeva said that the United Nations resolution on countering terrorism must be implemented effectively given that Daesh and other terror groups are present in Afghanistan and are expanding their presence in Central Asia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that international terror groups are trying to infiltrate the successor countries of the former Soviet Union and the level of danger from threats in the region has not been decreasing.* a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Threats by the Daesh* terrorist group have increased in and around conflict zones and cause particular concern in central and southern Africa, UN Office of Counter-Terrorism Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov said.
"The report asserts that, despite leadership losses and expenses that are diminishing its cash reserves, the threat posed by Daesh to international peace and security remains high and has increased in and around conflict zones where the group and its affiliates are active," Voronkov told the UN Security Council on Thursday.
The expansion of Daesh is primarily worrying in the context of central and southern Africa, as well as the Sahel region in the north of Africa, Voronkov added.
A suspected extremist attack at a church in eastern Congo killed at least 10 people and wounded more than three dozen, according to the country’s army. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2023
Africa
Daesh Terrorists Claim Responsibility for Kasindi Church Blast in DRC
16 January, 06:25 GMT
Last year, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN body Anna Evstigneeva said that the United Nations resolution on countering terrorism must be implemented effectively given that Daesh and other terror groups are present in Afghanistan and are expanding their presence in Central Asia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that international terror groups are trying to infiltrate the successor countries of the former Soviet Union and the level of danger from threats in the region has not been decreasing.
* a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries
