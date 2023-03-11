https://sputniknews.com/20230311/us-comedian-accuses-america-of-hypocrisy-calls-it-worlds-biggest-terror-organization--1108283277.html

US Comedian Accuses America of Hypocrisy, Calls it 'World’s Biggest Terror Organization'

US Comedian Accuses America of Hypocrisy, Calls it 'World’s Biggest Terror Organization'

US Comedian has accused America of hypocrisy, calling it the "world’s biggest terror organization".

2023-03-11T06:26+0000

2023-03-11T06:26+0000

2023-03-11T07:12+0000

americas

us

syria

ukraine

ukraine crisis

jimmy dore

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0b/1108283098_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_47520085ef1a97010fea1df6ff0fd37a.jpg

American stand-up comedian Jimmy Dore has accused the US of hypocrisy and slammed it as "the world’s biggest terror organization".The political commentator and podcaster went on Twitter to denounce the American establishment for "screaming" about Russia and its special military operation in Ukraine, while blatantly overlooking the fact that the United States "illegally invaded Syria & is CURRENTLY occupying 1/3 of [the] country". Dore then pointed out that it is the "part with the Oil" that the US continues to occupy.Dore attached to his Twitter post a screenshot showing how the House voted against a measure to withdraw US forces from Syria. The resolution directing President Joe Biden to remove US military forces from Syria within 180 days, introduced by Rep Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., was voted down 321-103 on 9 March.The war in Syria has been carrying on since 2011, and has involved various armed insurgent groups - including terrorist organizations - fighting the Syrian Army in an attempt to topple the government of President Bashar Assad. The United States backs Kurdish armed groups in Syria despite continued protests from Damascus. At present, the US military wields control over parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Aleppo and Deir ez-Zor, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located, operating about a dozen military bases without the permission of the internationally recognized Damascus government. The Syrian government has denounced the illegal presence of the US military on its soil and described the continuing plundering of its resources as state piracy.Earlier, Dore joined a chorus of voices condemning the funneling of military aid to the Kiev regime. The United States must stop sending weapons to Ukraine, disband NATO, and join China and Russia in creating a multi-polar world, were some of the demands at the Rage Against the War Machine rally. The event on 19 February was attended by former State Department speakers, politicians, journalists, and activists. Former Senators Ron Paul (R-TX) and Dennis Kucinich (D-OH) and former Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) all headlined the event."Billions of taxpayers' dollars are being torched at the altar of US hegemony, the military-industrial complex, and a corrupt Congress."

https://sputniknews.com/20230220/protesters-descend-on-washington-demand-natos-dissolution-peace-negotiations-with-russia-1107600002.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230311/us-lawmaker-washington-wants-russia-to-lose-in-ukraine-but-not-too-badly-1108280691.html

americas

syria

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us comedian, jimmy dore, accused america of hypocrisy, world’s biggest terror organization, scream about russia, ukraine, us refused to withdraw its forces from syria, illegally invaded syria, is occupying 1/3 of country, house voted against measure, to withdraw us forces from syria.