US Comedian Accuses America of Hypocrisy, Calls it 'World’s Biggest Terror Organization'
US Comedian Accuses America of Hypocrisy, Calls it 'World’s Biggest Terror Organization'
US Comedian has accused America of hypocrisy, calling it the "world’s biggest terror organization".
American stand-up comedian Jimmy Dore has accused the US of hypocrisy and slammed it as "the world’s biggest terror organization".The political commentator and podcaster went on Twitter to denounce the American establishment for "screaming" about Russia and its special military operation in Ukraine, while blatantly overlooking the fact that the United States "illegally invaded Syria &amp; is CURRENTLY occupying 1/3 of [the] country". Dore then pointed out that it is the "part with the Oil" that the US continues to occupy.Dore attached to his Twitter post a screenshot showing how the House voted against a measure to withdraw US forces from Syria. The resolution directing President Joe Biden to remove US military forces from Syria within 180 days, introduced by Rep Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., was voted down 321-103 on 9 March.The war in Syria has been carrying on since 2011, and has involved various armed insurgent groups - including terrorist organizations - fighting the Syrian Army in an attempt to topple the government of President Bashar Assad. The United States backs Kurdish armed groups in Syria despite continued protests from Damascus. At present, the US military wields control over parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Aleppo and Deir ez-Zor, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located, operating about a dozen military bases without the permission of the internationally recognized Damascus government. The Syrian government has denounced the illegal presence of the US military on its soil and described the continuing plundering of its resources as state piracy.Earlier, Dore joined a chorus of voices condemning the funneling of military aid to the Kiev regime. The United States must stop sending weapons to Ukraine, disband NATO, and join China and Russia in creating a multi-polar world, were some of the demands at the Rage Against the War Machine rally. The event on 19 February was attended by former State Department speakers, politicians, journalists, and activists. Former Senators Ron Paul (R-TX) and Dennis Kucinich (D-OH) and former Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) all headlined the event."Billions of taxpayers' dollars are being torched at the altar of US hegemony, the military-industrial complex, and a corrupt Congress."
06:26 GMT 11.03.2023 (Updated: 07:12 GMT 11.03.2023)
Svetlana Ekimenko
Earlier, speaking at the Rage Against the War Machine Rally at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC on 19 February, to protest against the vast funds being funneled into Ukraine, American media personality Jimmy Dore slammed "corrupt" America, claiming that US politicians “want to enrich weapons manufacturers, so they keep donating to them".
American stand-up comedian Jimmy Dore has accused the US of hypocrisy and slammed it as "the world’s biggest terror organization".
The political commentator and podcaster went on Twitter to denounce the American establishment for "screaming" about Russia and its special military operation in Ukraine, while blatantly overlooking the fact that the United States "illegally invaded Syria & is CURRENTLY occupying 1/3 of [the] country". Dore then pointed out that it is the "part with the Oil" that the US continues to occupy.
Dore attached to his Twitter post a screenshot showing how the House voted against a measure to withdraw US forces from Syria. The resolution directing President Joe Biden to remove US military forces from Syria within 180 days, introduced by Rep Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., was voted down 321-103 on 9 March.
“If Joe Biden wants to keep us in Syria’s war, then he must explain to the American people why, what the goal is, and what winning looks like. Until then, every member of the House of Representatives will vote on the record on whether they support continuing war in Syria or not,” the resolution’s sponsor, Congressman Matt Gaetz, said in a statement at the time.
The war in Syria has been carrying on since 2011, and has involved various armed insurgent groups - including terrorist organizations - fighting the Syrian Army in an attempt to topple the government of President Bashar Assad. The United States backs Kurdish armed groups in Syria despite continued protests from Damascus. At present, the US military wields control over parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Aleppo and Deir ez-Zor, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located, operating about a dozen military bases without the permission of the internationally recognized Damascus government. The Syrian government has denounced the illegal presence of the US military on its soil and described the continuing plundering of its resources as state piracy.
Earlier, Dore joined a chorus of voices condemning the funneling of military aid to the Kiev regime. The United States must stop sending weapons to Ukraine, disband NATO, and join China and Russia in creating a multi-polar world, were some of the demands at the Rage Against the War Machine rally. The event on 19 February was attended by former State Department speakers, politicians, journalists, and activists. Former Senators Ron Paul (R-TX) and Dennis Kucinich (D-OH) and former Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) all headlined the event.

"Do you know we could end this war today through diplomacy? But our politicians want to enrich weapons manufacturers, so they keep donating to them," Dore said at the rally, echoing the words of a release by the organizers of the event, that stated:

"Billions of taxpayers' dollars are being torched at the altar of US hegemony, the military-industrial complex, and a corrupt Congress."
