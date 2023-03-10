International
Russian Deputy FM: Responsibility for Nord Stream Blasts Lies With US, Media Leaks a Distraction
Fault Lines
US Congress Rejects Bill to End Military Occupation in Syria
US Congress Rejects Bill to End Military Occupation in Syria
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including US...
U.S. congress rejects bill to end military occupation in Syria
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including U.S. congress rejecting a bill that would have ended the U.S. military occupation in Syria.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentTed Rall - Political Cartoonist &amp; Syndicated ColumnistDaniel McAdams - Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and ProsperityIn the first hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier spoke to Fault Lines about ongoing strikes and mass protests in France as Elysee plans to delay the retirement age to 64.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by political cartoonist Ted Rall to discuss the Federal Trade Commission’s demand that Twitter reveal the names of journalists with access to the infamous “Twitter Files” and the backlash from the mainstream media community.In the third hour, Daniel McAdams joined Fault Lines to discuss the US House’s rejection of the bill that would have ended the military occupation in Syria.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
US Congress Rejects Bill to End Military Occupation in Syria

09:58 GMT 10.03.2023
Fault Lines
U.S. congress rejects bill to end military occupation in Syria
Jamarl Thomas
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including US Congress rejecting a bill that would have ended the US military occupation in Syria.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity
In the first hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier spoke to Fault Lines about ongoing strikes and mass protests in France as Elysee plans to delay the retirement age to 64.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by political cartoonist Ted Rall to discuss the Federal Trade Commission’s demand that Twitter reveal the names of journalists with access to the infamous “Twitter Files” and the backlash from the mainstream media community.
In the third hour, Daniel McAdams joined Fault Lines to discuss the US House’s rejection of the bill that would have ended the military occupation in Syria.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
