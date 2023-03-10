https://sputniknews.com/20230310/us-congress-rejects-bill-to-end-military-occupation-in-syria-1108228117.html

US Congress Rejects Bill to End Military Occupation in Syria

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including US... 10.03.2023, Sputnik International

U.S. congress rejects bill to end military occupation in Syria On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including U.S. congress rejecting a bill that would have ended the U.S. military occupation in Syria.

Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentTed Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistDaniel McAdams - Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and ProsperityIn the first hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier spoke to Fault Lines about ongoing strikes and mass protests in France as Elysee plans to delay the retirement age to 64.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by political cartoonist Ted Rall to discuss the Federal Trade Commission’s demand that Twitter reveal the names of journalists with access to the infamous “Twitter Files” and the backlash from the mainstream media community.In the third hour, Daniel McAdams joined Fault Lines to discuss the US House’s rejection of the bill that would have ended the military occupation in Syria.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

