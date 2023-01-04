https://sputniknews.com/20230104/russia-and-turkey-set-syria-deal-juan-guaido-fired-us-house-speakership-in-disarray-1106021763.html

Russia and Turkey Set Syria Deal; Juan Guaido Fired; US House Speakership in Disarray

Russia and Turkey Set Syria Deal; Juan Guaido Fired; US House Speakership in Disarray

Polish leaders show muted disapproval of neighboring Banderites celebrating the heroes of the Polish genocide but continue to support Ukrainian fascism. 04.01.2023, Sputnik International

Russia and Turkey Set Syria Deal; Juan Guaido Fired; US House Speakership in Disarray Polish leaders show muted disapproval of neighboring Banderites celebrating the heroes of the Polish genocide but continue to support Ukrainian fascism.

Darryl Jones, attorney and voting rights activist, joins us to discuss domestic politics. The GOP faces great difficulty electing a Speaker of the US House of Representatives as their narrow victory leaves an opportunity for intra-party minority rule. Kevin McCarthy may need more votes to take the gavel as haggling for a deal pushes through to the last few hours.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss foreign policy. Russia and Turkey appear to have struck a deal that will affect the illegal US occupation of Eastern Syria. Also, the Venezuelan opposition has fired Juan Guaido, and Polish leaders show muted disapproval of neighboring Banderites celebrating the heroes of the Polish genocide but continue to support Ukrainian fascism.Nicholas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss EU sanctions. EU leaders now openly admit that the Minsk agreements were a ruse to set up Ukraine for a proxy war against Russia. Also, US sanctions impose misery on a third of humanity, and India argues that peace talks can only resolve the Ukraine conflict,Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Europe prepares to take in another flood of Ukrainian refugees as winter sets in and heat energy becomes a rare and highly valued commodity. Also, Zelensky cracks down on the media, and the war in Donbass rages.Miko Peled, author, and activist, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel faces a major problem as tensions rise over the Al Aqsa mosque. Also, international rights advocates are alarmed over Israel's new extremist government.Mukasa Dada, Civil Rights activist, former Field Secretary for SNCC, one of the creators of the phrase 'Black Power Movement,' and ally of Omali Yeshitela, joins us to discuss International politics and FBI harassment. The FBI is attacking a Black liberation group using cold war tropes of Russian collaboration. Also, the left must draw clear political and ideological lines to separate itself from the neoliberal extremists.Dr. Jemima Pierre, Professor of Black Studies and Anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review" segment of the Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss Haiti. Political parties in Haiti reject the "National Consensus" as a political ploy of de facto Prime Minister Ariel Henry as the beleaguered Island nation struggles against US imperialism.Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss Cuba. We discuss the story of an American super spy who worked for Cuba.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

