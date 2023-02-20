https://sputniknews.com/20230220/protesters-descend-on-washington-demand-natos-dissolution-peace-negotiations-with-russia-1107600002.html

Protesters Descend On Washington, Demand NATO's Dissolution, Peace Negotiations with Russia

Protesters Descend On Washington, Demand NATO's Dissolution, Peace Negotiations with Russia

Anti-war protests have a long history in the United States, with the first World War sparking the first anti-war movement which resulted in thousands of people... 20.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-20T02:15+0000

2023-02-20T02:15+0000

2023-02-20T02:15+0000

americas

anti-war

protest

washington dc

lincoln memorial

jimmy dore

dennis kucinich

ron paul

tara reade

tulsi gabbard

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/14/1107599418_0:0:2731:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_d2609df2cccf4b000f0441cb5ee01ca0.jpg

Anti-war protesters descended onto Washington DC on Sunday to demand that the United States stop sending weapons to Ukraine, disband NATO, and join China and Russia in creating a multi-polar world, among other demands.The Rage Against the War Machine rally was attended by roughly a thousand people and included former State Department speakers, politicians, journalists, and activists. Former Senators Ron Paul (R-KY) and Dennis Kucinich (D-OH) and former Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) headlined the event and called for unity among the anti-war movement.“I know some people, who wouldn’t show up to this peace rally, this anti-war rally, because of some of the speakers they had lined up on stage,” Jimmy Dore, a comedian and popular podcast host said on stage. “I get what they are saying ‘hey, I want to stop a nuclear war, but not with those people' […] The people who won’t be attending today never had any intention of doing so. If it wasn’t one of the speakers, it would have been the weather. It would have been because they have more important things to do than survive. They will be at home watching CNN not cover this all day.”The protest was criticized, mostly from the left, for hosting some speakers who hold conservative views on social issues, and for being organized in part by libertarian groups.“The enemy is the military-industrial complex and a very corrupt regime, the Biden regime.” Reade has accused President Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993 when she was a Senate aide. The Biden administration has denied the accusation but at the rally, Reade stressed that she is willing to testify under oath in a potential investigation by Congress.Estimates on the number of attendees at the rally have yet to be released, but it looked to be about a thousand people. One organizer put the number at 3,000, but that did not appear to be the case.“I’m here for the cause of avoiding nuclear war,” one protester from the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania who held a "Drop Acid, Not Nukes" sign told Sputnik. “I think the US shouldn’t be involved in any wars. We shouldn’t be funding, we shouldn’t be aiding, we shouldn’t be invading, we shouldn’t be involved. I think we are teetering very close to nuclear war. We have to be careful if we can’t find a way to get a peaceful resolution.”The event was held in front of the Lincoln Memorial, with the group marching to the White House to deliver a list of ten demands, including to stop funding Ukraine, negotiate peace with Russia, and disband NATO, to Biden.A small group of pro-Ukrainian counter-protesters also showed up at the rally, numbering about five people. They held signs saying “Rage against Russian Invasion” and carried Ukrainian flags. The opposing sides remained friendly and peaceful during the event.Veteran radio and TV political analyst who hosts The Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik, Garland Nixon, and Sputnik correspondent Wyatt Reed, both spoke at the event.The speeches ended with a video message from former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

anti-war, protest, washington dc, lincoln memorial, jimmy dore, dennis kucinich, ron paul, tara reade, tulsi gabbard