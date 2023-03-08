International Women's Day in Africa: Achievements, Aspirations, Challenges

https://sputniknews.com/20230308/international-womens-day-in-africa-achievements-aspirations-challenges-1108152929.html

As we approach International Women's Day, Sputnik interviewed two African female leaders to highlight their experiences and challenges in their roles. The aim is to shed light on the realities of being a woman in Africa.

For decades, women in Africa have been fighting for equality, justice, and dignity. From grassroots movements to political leadership, African women have contributed significantly to the development of their communities and the continent at large.In this regard, Sputnik spoke with female African leaders in order to explore and highlight the achievements and aspirations of women in the continent. We also examined the challenges that women still face and the role of governments, NGOs, and individuals in promoting gender equality and women's empowerment on the continent. Ntokozo Ngcwabe, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy of South Africa, hails from a small town called Newcastle in South Africa's province of KwaZulu Natal. One of the officials responsible for the country's policy for mining and energy, Ngcwabe has been involved in the South African minerals and energy sector for more than 24 years.Having grown up in Newcastle and neighboring areas, which are famous for their coal mining activities, Ngcwabe found her interest leaning to the "male-oriented" world of mining.Ngcwabe argues that although times have changed, women "still have to prove themselves ten times harder" in order to be recognized. The official says she always encourages women in her team at the department to work hard and develop their potentials and empower themselves, because she herself was "a product of being lifted by other women."However, she insists some African men still have traditional views about women, even in the field of government policymaking, adding that "it's going to take a bit of time for people to adjust." For that process to go faster, Ngcwabe believes people need more education on gender equality, because "times are changing."In honor of the upcoming International Women's Day, the official says she wishes "all the women worldwide mental strength", arguing that gender-based discrimination "can be very taxing on your mental state", as well as "draining on your physical being."Ngcwabe emphasizes the importance of transformation as a journey in achieving gender equality. She stresses the need to take male counterparts along on this journey and be "clear and tactical about how I take them with me on this journey."Angel Pooe, a South African actress, businesswoman, international speaker, and soccer academy owner, was born and raised in Rustenberg, in a rural village called Phokeng. The 35-year-old recalls male brutality as one of the difficulties she faced while growing up in South Africa in the 1990s.Looking back into the past, Pooe says that the situation has changed for the better now, with the government in her country making efforts and "helping women to be more successful."The entrepreneur founded and runs the Angel Pooe Foundation, through which she aims to play a role in enhancing the skills and education of women in her community. The foundation works in cooperation with Pooe's company, Eana Services and Detergent Supply, with the company employing single mothers, while the foundation assists them in providing care and education to their children.Some of the children who have an interest in football also have the chance to join a soccer team called Bongoe Sport Academy, which is also owned by Angel Pooe.Speaking of the role and the contribution of women in society, the television and theater actress, who was inspired in her early years by her mother as well as by the famous South African actress of Botswana descent Connie Ferguson, assumes life "wouldn't look as beautiful as it is" without women.Meanwhile, the South African actress believes that women's empowerment should not undermine the important role of men in the society. She calls on women to not let the "other side forget that they are just as important as well."The 35-year-old businesswoman views Nelson Mandela's wife, Winnie, who was also a member of South Africa’s National Assembly, as an example of a powerful African female figure, who played a key role in the fight against of apartheid in South Africa. She believes Winnie Mandela had influenced many women across the African continent.In conclusion, Pooe calls on women in African and across the globe to believe in themselves more, saying, "You, as a woman, can be anything that you want to be. Anything. And I mean, and I repeat, anything that you want to be, that you want to achieve, you can do that."It is worth mentioning that since 1962, Africa has had its own Women's Day, known as the Pan African Women's Day and sometimes referred to as "the Day of the African Woman" or "Africa's Women's Day," that has been celebrated annually on July 31.The first celebration of Pan African Women's Day, which took place in 1962 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, marked the establishment of the Pan-African Women’s Organization (PAWO) that played an important role in mobilizing the women of Africa in the African independence movement.In January 2017, the African Union (AU) officially granted to PAWO the status of a specialized agency of the AU dedicated to gender equality and women's empowerment. Last year, the African Union celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Pan-African Women Organization with commemorative activities that took place at Namibia’s Parliament.The African Union has also been at the forefront of promoting gender equality and women's empowerment on the continent. The union has declared 2020 to 2030 the "Decade of African Women's Financial and Economic Inclusion," with the aim of empowering women economically and promoting financial inclusion.Apart from this pan-African celebration of women, some African countries have their own annual National Women’s Days, including Tunisia (on August 13) and South Africa (on August 9).

