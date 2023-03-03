https://sputniknews.com/20230303/celebrating-women-by-erasing-women-internet-bashes-hersheys-trans-face-candy-wrapper-1107970352.html

'Celebrating Women by Erasing Women': Internet Bashes Hershey's Trans Face Candy Wrapper

Critics have blasted Hershey's for picking a transgender woman's face for its candy wrappers timed to International Women's Day.

#BoycottHersheys has been trending on Twitter in the US and Canada after the iconic chocolate company made a "woke" decision to place a transgender woman's face on its candy wrapper. A Canadian businesswoman and LGBT activist, Fae Johnstone, 27, was hand-picked by the company to market its product timed for International Women's Day. Hershey's "Her for She" Canada campaign ad debuted on March 1, featuring the trans woman, whom it referred to as a "2SLGBTQUIA+ Advocate".Johnstone posed with a limited-edition candy bar in her hand, while saying in a voiceover:The ad ended by extending an invitation for viewers to visit Hershey’s Canada’s International Women’s Day campaign on its website, with Johnstone saying, "See the women changing how we see the future at Hershey’s Canada."Social media users were quick to slam the campaign, with users commenting that American people were "sick and tired of having woke lectures shoved down their throats." Conservative authors and pundits ripped into the campaign as a "complete disrespect to REAL Women!"The current "diversity" push by Hershey's is not new, given that for its International Women's Day campaign in 2022, the company teamed up with full-woke actress, writer and comedian Mindy Kaling.

