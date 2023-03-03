'Celebrating Women by Erasing Women': Internet Bashes Hershey's Trans Face Candy Wrapper
10:41 GMT 03.03.2023 (Updated: 10:46 GMT 03.03.2023)
CC BY-SA 4.0 / /
Subscribe
A Canadian trans activist, Fae Johnstone, has been picked as one of the new faces of American chocolatier Hershey's HER for SHE campaign, launched 'to mark' International Women's Day, but the move sparked a social media uproar, with activists calling for a boycott of the candymaker.
#BoycottHersheys has been trending on Twitter in the US and Canada after the iconic chocolate company made a "woke" decision to place a transgender woman's face on its candy wrapper.
A Canadian businesswoman and LGBT activist, Fae Johnstone, 27, was hand-picked by the company to market its product timed for International Women's Day. Hershey's "Her for She" Canada campaign ad debuted on March 1, featuring the trans woman, whom it referred to as a "2SLGBTQUIA+ Advocate".
Johnstone posed with a limited-edition candy bar in her hand, while saying in a voiceover:
"My name is Fae Johnstone, I’m the executive director of ‘Wisdom to Action.’ We can create a world where everyone is able to live in public space as their honest and authentic selves."
The ad ended by extending an invitation for viewers to visit Hershey’s Canada’s International Women’s Day campaign on its website, with Johnstone saying, "See the women changing how we see the future at Hershey’s Canada."
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot of Hershey's "Her for She" Canada campaign timed to International Women's Day.
Twitter screenshot of Hershey's "Her for She" Canada campaign timed to International Women's Day.
© Photo : Twitter
Social media users were quick to slam the campaign, with users commenting that American people were "sick and tired of having woke lectures shoved down their throats."
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
Conservative authors and pundits ripped into the campaign as a "complete disrespect to REAL Women!"
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot of post by Federalist co-founder and CEO Sean Davis.
Twitter screenshot of post by Federalist co-founder and CEO Sean Davis.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot of post by Conservative author Oli London.
Twitter screenshot of post by Conservative author Oli London.
© Photo : Twitter
The current "diversity" push by Hershey's is not new, given that for its International Women's Day campaign in 2022, the company teamed up with full-woke actress, writer and comedian Mindy Kaling.