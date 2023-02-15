https://sputniknews.com/20230215/woke-call-to-use-terms-sperm---egg-producing-in-science-ripped-as-bending-over-backwards-1107455899.html

Woke Call to Use Terms 'Sperm- & Egg-Producing' in Science Ripped as 'Bending Over Backwards'

Woke Call to Use Terms 'Sperm- & Egg-Producing' in Science Ripped as 'Bending Over Backwards'

'Sperm-Producing' & 'Egg Producing' should replace "problematic" binary terms in the field of science, a Language Project has urged.

2023-02-15T12:51+0000

2023-02-15T12:51+0000

2023-02-15T12:51+0000

woke

gender

science

science & tech

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/14/1089234650_0:217:1920:1297_1920x0_80_0_0_8192a29f5d9db7886b62b0947509aaa7.jpg

The woke rampage continues to plough its way through everything from academia, journalism, and social media, now venturing assertively into the realm of science. In response to the recommended reappraisal of terms such as male and female in the scientific field, critics have sprung into action, cautioning against ditching traditional terms for the sake of inclusivity. Bending over backwards for the sake of "increasing inclusion and equity" could leave science lacking precision, they were cited by several US and UK media outlets as saying.Earlier, a group of researchers in the United States and Canada strongly suggested opting for terms such as "sperm-producing" or "egg-producing" in science to dodge promoting “heteronormative views.” The words "male" and "female," they argued, should be ditched, as they assume sex is binary.“Much of western science is rooted in colonialism, white supremacy and patriarchy, and these power structures continue to permeate our scientific culture,” members of the group wrote in a paper published in the journal Trends in Ecology and Evolution.Participants of the EEB (Ecology and Evolutionary Biology) Language Project pride themselves on championing inclusive terminology, as their website states.The EEB Language Project, which includes three University of British Columbia researchers, Dr. Kaitlyn Gaynor, Dr. Alex Moore, and Dr. Danielle Ignace, has vowed to provide resources and support a plethora of actions aimed at reevaluating "harmful" terminology, be it at the level of individuals, institutions, or broader scientific communities.“The project started as a Twitter conversation among a few people discussing potentially harmful terminology,” according to Dr. Gaynor, one of the authors of the paper."Male" and "female" are by far not the only terms the group of scientists intends to wage war on. Their website includes a list of the "top 24 harmful terms," where one can come across words like "mother," "father," "primitive," "invasive" and even “survival of the fittest.” The latter, in case you are puzzled to see how it ruffled their feathers the wrong way, was argued as being linked to “eugenics, ableism and social Darwinism.”Instead of the term “citizen science,” which the group contended could be “harmful to non-citizens,” it was suggested to use "participant science or community science."One critic of such re-engineering of language, Professor Frank Furedi of the University of Kent in the UK, was cited as saying:

https://sputniknews.com/20221221/stanford-locks-its-harmful-language-guide-amid-backlash-over-call-to-ditch-term-american-1105662791.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230203/male-female-and-rapist-scottish-nationalists-lampooned-for-inventing-new-gender-1106957560.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

sperm-producing' and egg producing, replace problematic binary terms, in the field of science, a language project, woke, woke rampage, male and female ditched, assume sex is binary, for the sake of inclusivity.