'Gonna be Run by Wee Men?' Internet Slams 'Dystopian Nightmare' of Trans-Owned Miss Universe

Internet slams 'dystopian nightmare' as Miss Universe new owner, a transgender, and biological male, greets winner of the pageant on January 14.

2023-01-15T13:36+0000

When the new Miss Universe, R’Bonney Gabriel from the United States, was crowned in New Orleans, she was the first winner under new pageant owner Anne Jakrajutatip.The millionaire, whose Thai-based company, JKN Global Group, purchased the pageant in October 2022, may confuse some with her deep masculine baritone voice. In effect, the mother of two, Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, 43, is transgender. Her company acquired Miss Universe from Endeavor Group Holdings-owned IMG Worldwide, who, in turn, had purchased it from Donald Trump.“I don’t call Miss Universe a beauty pageant anymore. I call it a women’s empowerment competition,” Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip said.Sometimes stylized as Anne JKN, the businesswoman claims to be a role model in her country, applauding the fact that in Thailand they "really celebrate trans people.”However, the speech pushing "empowerment" made by a biological male did not impress Internet users who tuned in to watch the final of a beauty pageant that positions itself as "RUN BY WOMEN FOR WOMEN." Some remarked tongue-in-cheek that the competition was not to be run by "wee men," in reference to the woke agenda about “gender-neutral” pronouns.Others were amazed at how women in the audience were clapping, while they "should be angry." A wave of indignant comments swept the internet.

Svetlana Ekimenko

