'Gonna be Run by Wee Men?' Internet Slams 'Dystopian Nightmare' of Trans-Owned Miss Universe
'Gonna be Run by Wee Men?' Internet Slams 'Dystopian Nightmare' of Trans-Owned Miss Universe
Internet slams 'dystopian nightmare' as Miss Universe new owner, a transgender, and biological male, greets winner of the pageant on January 14.
2023-01-15T13:36+0000
2023-01-15T13:36+0000
When the new Miss Universe, R’Bonney Gabriel from the United States, was crowned in New Orleans, she was the first winner under new pageant owner Anne Jakrajutatip.The millionaire, whose Thai-based company, JKN Global Group, purchased the pageant in October 2022, may confuse some with her deep masculine baritone voice. In effect, the mother of two, Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, 43, is transgender. Her company acquired Miss Universe from Endeavor Group Holdings-owned IMG Worldwide, who, in turn, had purchased it from Donald Trump.“I don’t call Miss Universe a beauty pageant anymore. I call it a women’s empowerment competition,” Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip said.Sometimes stylized as Anne JKN, the businesswoman claims to be a role model in her country, applauding the fact that in Thailand they "really celebrate trans people.”However, the speech pushing "empowerment" made by a biological male did not impress Internet users who tuned in to watch the final of a beauty pageant that positions itself as "RUN BY WOMEN FOR WOMEN." Some remarked tongue-in-cheek that the competition was not to be run by "wee men," in reference to the woke agenda about “gender-neutral” pronouns.Others were amazed at how women in the audience were clapping, while they "should be angry." A wave of indignant comments swept the internet.
13:36 GMT 15.01.2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
R’Bonney Gabriel from the United States became the new Miss Universe in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Saturday night, receiving the crown from last year’s winner, India's Harnaaz Sandhu. But there was a marked difference with the 71st edition of the beauty pageant.
When the new Miss Universe, R’Bonney Gabriel from the United States, was crowned in New Orleans, she was the first winner under new pageant owner Anne Jakrajutatip.
The millionaire, whose Thai-based company, JKN Global Group, purchased the pageant in October 2022, may confuse some with her deep masculine baritone voice. In effect, the mother of two, Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, 43, is transgender. Her company acquired Miss Universe from Endeavor Group Holdings-owned IMG Worldwide, who, in turn, had purchased it from Donald Trump.
“I don’t call Miss Universe a beauty pageant anymore. I call it a women’s empowerment competition,” Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip said.
Sometimes stylized as Anne JKN, the businesswoman claims to be a role model in her country, applauding the fact that in Thailand they "really celebrate trans people.”
However, the speech pushing "empowerment" made by a biological male did not impress Internet users who tuned in to watch the final of a beauty pageant that positions itself as "RUN BY WOMEN FOR WOMEN."
Some remarked tongue-in-cheek that the competition was not to be run by "wee men," in reference to the woke agenda about gender-neutral” pronouns.
Others were amazed at how women in the audience were clapping, while they "should be angry."
A wave of indignant comments swept the internet.
