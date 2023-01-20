https://sputniknews.com/20230120/sierra-leone-increases-quota-of-women-in-leadership-roles-1106513019.html

Sierra Leone Increases Quota of Women in Leadership Roles

Sierra Leone Increases Quota of Women in Leadership Roles

On Thursday, Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio signed into law a new bill designed to raise the number of women in the country's top jobs - including parliamentary seats and cabinet posts - to 30 percent.

2023-01-20T09:09+0000

2023-01-20T09:09+0000

2023-01-20T09:09+0000

africa

west africa

sierra leone

women

gender equality

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/14/1106516386_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_68b2ee901f64752f49f50fb7b55f362f.jpg

On Thursday, Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio signed into law a new bill entitled the Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Act designed to raise the number of women in the country's top jobs - including parliamentary seats and cabinet posts - to 30 percent.Speaking of women's participation in politics and running for elections, Bio stressed that his government will do its utmost to “end the impunity or violence against women” in elections and public life and hold accountable “all persons and entities found guilty of such violence.”The president, who is seeking reelection the country’s June 2023 presidential vote, said that he expects the bill to “revolutionize” Sierra Leone government’s engagement with women through “making them equal partners in our task to build a strong and vibrant country.”Besides the public sector, the new law would also force companies in the private sector to employ females in 30 percent of senior jobs. Failure to comply and refusing to grant women equal pay and at least 14 weeks' maternity leave could result in a fine of 50,000 new leones ($2,580), and a jail sentence of at least three years.According to the United Nations’ 2020 Gender Development Index (GDI), Sierra Leone ranks 182nd out of 189 countries in the world in terms of levels of gender equality in the country.

africa

west africa

sierra leone

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

the gender equality and women’s empowerment act, sierra leone