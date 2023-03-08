https://sputniknews.com/20230308/biden-proposes-taxing-corporations-rich-to-close-deficit-by-2-trillion-over-next-decade-1108189839.html

Biden Proposes Taxing Corporations, Rich to Close Deficit by $2 Trillion Over Next Decade

Biden Proposes Taxing Corporations, Rich to Close Deficit by $2 Trillion Over Next Decade

In an effort to plug the budget deficit, US President Joe Biden has proposed new taxes on large corporations and wealthy Americans to keep essential federal programs, such as Medicare, solvent. On Thursday, he will formally introduce his proposed 2024 budget to Congress.

2023-03-08T17:14+0000

2023-03-08T17:14+0000

2023-03-08T17:14+0000

americas

us

taxes

budget

joe biden

national debt

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105741459_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6972b4fec55579f702a16b8f0e4c3103.jpg

Biden announced on Tuesday a proposal to raise the surtax on Americans who make more than $400,000 a year, which is used to fund state-funded Medicare, from 3.8% to 5%. That follows a tax increase on wealthy households he proposed last month, which would require individuals and families worth more than $100 million to pay a 20% tax on both income and the unrealized gains of liquid assets, such as stocks.Together, these measures are projected to raise $2 trillion in new funds over the next decade, which Biden is billing as a key way to reduce the budget deficit and limit the increase of the national debt.However, Congressional Republicans have indicated the president’s proposal is dead-on-arrival.US Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who leads the GOP minority in the Senate, told reporters on Tuesday that “the president’s budget is replete with what they would do if they could - thank goodness the House is Republican - massive tax increases, more spending.”The proposal comes as the Republican-controlled House is locked in a game of chicken with the White House about lifting the debt ceiling. The GOP is hoping the looming threat of a default on the national debt, which would destroy the federal government’s credit rating and plunge the country into a recession, is enough to force Democrats into accepting steep spending cuts they would otherwise never agree to.Though Republicans have opposed much of Biden’s agenda, he has still been able to sign into law and create through executive actions a set of policies that will add $5 trillion to the national debt in the next 10 years, according to estimates by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a Washington-based public policy organization. However, one of the larger of those proposals, the $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan, is currently under scrutiny by the US Supreme Court.

https://sputniknews.com/20230210/biden-preparing-to-ask-us-congress-for-biggest-defense-budget-in-history-report-1107326974.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

us, taxes, budget, joe biden, national debt