Treasury Announces Start of 'Extraordinary Measures' as US Hits Debt Ceiling

After the US Congress failed to pass legislation raising the debt ceiling by Thursday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers the department had begun implementing so-called "extraordinary measures" to keep paying the federal government's bills.

The clock on a US government default began ticking down on Thursday, as US lawmakers failed to increase the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling to allow for more government spending.The Treasury chief has a number of other tricks up her sleeve to use existing funds to meet the US government's financial obligations, which effectively amount to pausing spending on programs to prioritize debt payments.Yellen has predicted that the Treasury's "extraordinary measures" can only provide for debt payments until early June at the latest, at which time the US federal government would default on its debts, triggering an economic catastrophe.Congress created the debt ceiling during the First World War to simplify the passage of large spending bills to finance the war effort, as it had previously authorized all debts individually. However, in recent years the debt ceiling has become a political battlefield as conservatives try to use the threat of a default to force their liberal colleagues to accept dramatic budget cuts, especially for social programs.“Let’s sit down together. Let’s look at the places that we can change our behavior,” McCarthy said in a US media interview earlier this week, addressing the White House. “Why would we sit back and be so arrogant to say, ‘No, there’s no waste in government?’”

