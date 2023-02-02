https://sputniknews.com/20230202/debt-ceiling-should-be-lifted-without-conditions-white-house-after-biden-mccarthy-meeting-1106932849.html

Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions: White House After Biden, McCarthy Meeting

The White House, following the meeting between US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on the previous day, believes that the debt ceiling should be raised without any conditions as has been the case to date, spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

“[T]he debt ceiling needs to be lifted without conditions, and so we still stand by that. That has not changed. We truly believe it is a constitutional duty of Congress for Republican Democrats and independents to get that done as we have seen this done 78 times before since 1960,” Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.Earlier, the White House said in a readout of the meeting that President Joe Biden made clear to US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a meeting on the debt ceiling that the government has a duty to avoid the looming default on its financial obligations.McCarthy in his turn told reporters after the meeting that he had a “good discussion” with US President Joe Biden on a range of issues, including the pressing issue of the debt ceiling, and both agreed to continue talks.Biden and McCarthy met at the White House to discuss Congress raising the debt ceiling before the United States risks defaulting on its financial obligations in June. The two officials presented their differing perspectives and hope to make progress on the issue in the coming months, McCarthy said following the meeting.McCarthy said he will negotiate with Biden to address the country’s high spending-to-revenue ratio and debt, which the speaker characterized as the biggest threat to the United States.Biden welcomes a separate discussion with congressional leaders about how to reduce the deficit and control the national debt while continuing to grow the US economy, the White House said. Biden and McCarthy agreed to continue their talks, the White House added.

