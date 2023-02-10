International
Biden Preparing to Ask US Congress for Biggest Defense Budget in History: Report
Biden Preparing to Ask US Congress for Biggest Defense Budget in History: Report
Joe Biden is preparing to ask Congress for the biggest Defense Department budget in history despite concerns about the US hitting its debt ceiling before lawmakers raise it - a request that will include funding to restock munition stockpiles to support Ukraine, where both sides are expending thousands of rounds a day.
The Biden administration is very close to finalizing a topline number for the Defense Department as part of its 2024 budget request set to be released next month, a US media reported, citing Pentagon Comptroller Michael McCord. Biden's budget proposal comes as the US approaches its debt ceiling without a clear plan by Congress to raise the limit, posing a potential risk to the country's credit rating and economic future.
17:53 GMT 10.02.2023
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Joe Biden is preparing to ask Congress for the biggest Defense Department budget in history despite concerns about the US hitting its debt ceiling before lawmakers raise it - a request that will include funding to restock munition stockpiles to support Ukraine, where both sides are expending thousands of rounds a day.
The Biden administration is very close to finalizing a topline number for the Defense Department as part of its 2024 budget request set to be released next month, a US media reported, citing Pentagon Comptroller Michael McCord.
"I do expect it will be a bigger number than Congress provided last year," McCord is quoted as saying in an interview. The Pentagon will invest in munitions to restock the US’ arsenal and continue supporting Ukraine, McCord also reportedly said, where thousands of rounds a day are being expended by both sides.
Biden's budget proposal comes as the US approaches its debt ceiling without a clear plan by Congress to raise the limit, posing a potential risk to the country's credit rating and economic future.
