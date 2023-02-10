https://sputniknews.com/20230210/biden-preparing-to-ask-us-congress-for-biggest-defense-budget-in-history-report-1107326974.html

Biden Preparing to Ask US Congress for Biggest Defense Budget in History: Report

Joe Biden is preparing to ask Congress for the biggest Defense Department budget in history despite concerns about the US hitting its debt ceiling before lawmakers raise it - a request that will include funding to restock munition stockpiles to support Ukraine, where both sides are expending thousands of rounds a day.

The Biden administration is very close to finalizing a topline number for the Defense Department as part of its 2024 budget request set to be released next month, a US media reported, citing Pentagon Comptroller Michael McCord. Biden's budget proposal comes as the US approaches its debt ceiling without a clear plan by Congress to raise the limit, posing a potential risk to the country's credit rating and economic future.

