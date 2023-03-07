https://sputniknews.com/20230307/beijings-new-fm-qin-gang-chinas-rise-busts-myth-that-modernization-is-westernization-1108157468.html

Beijing’s New FM Qin Gang: China's Rise 'Busts Myth That Modernization is Westernization'

Beijing’s New FM Qin Gang: China's Rise 'Busts Myth That Modernization is Westernization'

At his debut press conference as China’s new foreign minister, Qin Gang hailed the country’s development path, saying it had proven nations can industrialize... 07.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-07T18:56+0000

2023-03-07T18:56+0000

2023-03-07T18:56+0000

world

taiwan

qin gang

china

us-china relations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/07/1108157323_0:171:1463:994_1920x0_80_0_0_f4efb029be8d3f91ec218373decf7224.png

“Achieving modernization for a country of more than 1.4 billion people will be an unprecedented feat in human history, one of profound global significance in itself,” Qin told reporters at the meeting of National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s national legislature that meets for several weeks each year to handle essential business.He listed five features he had identified of Chinese modernization:Qin served as Beijing’s ambassador in Washington, DC, until the start of the year, when he was appointed to head the Chinese foreign ministry. While in his time in Washington, Qin sought to ease US-China tensions by appealing to the better nature of the American people, in his new ministry position Qin has slammed US military encroachments in the western Pacific, including its continued support for the Chinese breakaway province of Taiwan.In 2018, the White House and Pentagon named “great power competition” with Russia and China as the US’ new strategic focus, claiming the two nations were seeking to upend the “rules-based international order” run by the United States since World War II. A trade war and waves of sanctions have followed, targeting China’s tech and defense industries in particular, and the US has stepped up its aerial and naval patrols off China’s eastern coast. It has also begun to more aggressively support Taiwan, with US President Joe Biden letting the mask slip and openly claiming the US would defend Taiwan from Chinese attack after decades of “strategic ambiguity” on the subject.At home, Washington has worked to block US companies, universities, and research institutions alike from interacting with their Chinese counterparts, and one claim after another about Chinese efforts to undermine the US, including by creating or releasing the SARS-CoV-2 virus behind the COVID-19 pandemic, have, been paralleled by a sharp spike in violent, racist attacks on Asians and Asian-Americans in the US.

https://sputniknews.com/20230306/chinas-pla-reportedly-preparing-for-big-rd-push-as-beijing-hikes-defense-budget--1108097012.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230228/beijing-puts-taiwan-reunification-plans-on-fast-development-track-chinese-lawmaker-says-1107880789.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

taiwan, qin gang, china, us-china relations