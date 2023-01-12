https://sputniknews.com/20230112/vice-minister-xie-feng-seen-as-pole-position-candidate-for-next-chinese-envoy-to-washington-1106258353.html

Vice-Minister Xie Feng Seen as 'Pole Position' Candidate for Next Chinese Envoy to Washington

With Beijing’s former envoy to Washington, Qin Gang, now heading the entire Chinese Foreign Ministry, experts are speculating about who will be appointed to replace him. Among the many choices, Xie Feng, a veteran diplomat with extensive knowledge of the United States, is seen as the most likely pick.

“During my tenure here, I have been working to implement the common understandings of our two Presidents, serve as a bridge and bond of communication between the two countries, and explore the right way to get along for China and the US in the new era,” Qin said in farewell remarks on January 2.Now that Qin has been promoted to Foreign Minister, whoever replaces him in Washington will have big shoes to fill - and have to march to the beat of Qin’s drum. However, experts on US-China relations have also noted that an even greater influence will be the tone set by the November meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden in Bali.At that meeting, their first face-to-face since Biden became president, the two discussed possible areas of cooperation - areas that did not include their most contentious interactions, such as trade and security. According to experts, that helped alleviate some of the tension built up from the August visit to Taiwan by then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but left Qin and his successor without much room for creative diplomacy to bring the two superpowers closer.Another quoted official, from the United States, described Xie as an “adaptive thinker.”Xie is presently the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, specializing in US-China relations. He was previously the ambassador to Indonesia and the foreign ministry commissioner in Hong Kong from 2017 to early 2021, when he was assigned to the US section. From 2008 until 2010, he was the second-highest ranking Chinese embassy official in Washington, and later became head of the department overseeing US affairs. He is a graduate of the China Foreign Affairs University in Beijing.Beijing is expected to announce its appointment before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the country’s foreign minister, makes an official visit to China in February.

