Pivot to the Third World? China Shouldn't Focus on West Amid Rising Tensions, Beijing Adviser Says

Pivot to the Third World? China Shouldn't Focus on West Amid Rising Tensions, Beijing Adviser Says

While it is important to carefully manage its relationship with Washington, including cooperating where possible, Beijing should focus on building friendships with “emerging nations,” whose economic growth has already surpassed that of the West.As part of what Washington has called “great power competition,” it is seeking to isolate and strangle countries like China, Russia, and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). According to the US, these countries are trying to upend the “rules-based international order” created after the Second World War, in which the US stood dominant over the world and its European allies held vast swaths of the Third World in colonial subjugation.However, with China 70 years into an upward path from the “Century of Humiliation” when it, too, was dominated by foreign imperial powers, it is inevitable that this vastly larger country will one day eclipse the United States, which has just one-quarter of its population. The US says it welcomes competition, but as it has shown with its rhetoric and its policies, it only wants the kind of competition it can win.Huang’s comments come after Beijing held its first-ever China-Arab summit in Riyadh last week, at which Chinese President Xi Jinping met with 21 Arab League nations, all of whom “agreed to make all-out efforts to build a China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a readout of the event.China has also dramatically expanded its partnerships with Third World nations in other ways, ranging from supplying them with COVID-19 vaccines after Western nations refused to lower their prices, to massive infrastructure investment under the aegis of the Belt and Road Initiative. The BRI has helped developing nations to build ports, highways, power plants, and other critical infrastructure after decades of colonialism and underdevelopment.China's long history of friendship with the Third World extends back to the 1950s, when the newly founded socialist state looked to show solidarity with other people struggling to free themselves from colonial rule. Later, China became affiliated with the Non-Aligned Movement, which rejected the US-Soviet Cold War and included many formerly colonized nations in Asia, Latin America, and Africa.He noted that important areas of cooperation with the US include on combating climate change, encouraging a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, and managing the tense situation on the Korean peninsula, where a US-backed state and a China-backed state have yet to reach a permanent peace treaty 69 years after the end of the fighting.

