Pentagon Publishes New National Defense Strategy Aimed at ‘Integrated Deterrence’ of China, Russia

In the previous NDS, published in January 2018, the Pentagon introduced a shift in Washington’s primary strategic focus based on the idea that “inter-state strategic competition, not terrorism, is now the primary concern in US national security.” The new document has refined that aim, identifying China as the US' primary threat, while highlighting Russia as an “acute threat” that is nonetheless incapable of challenging the US-led global order over the long term.“Unlike China, Russia can’t systemically challenge the United States over the long term, but Russian aggression does pose an immediate and sharp threat to our interests and values. And [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s reckless war of choice against Ukraine, the worst threat to European security since the end of World War II, has made that very clear for the whole world,” he added.Biden also released a separate National Security Strategy (NSS) earlier this month, which was delayed from a spring 2022 release by the launching of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine.China: ‘Most Consequential Strategic Competitor’According to Austin’s introduction to the 2022 document, the People's Republic of China (PRC) “remains our most consequential strategic competitor for the coming decades. I have reached this conclusion based on the PRC’s increasingly coercive actions to reshape the Indo-Pacific region and the international system to fit its authoritarian preferences, alongside a keen awareness of the PRC’s clearly stated intentions and the rapid modernization and expansion of its military.”The NDS calls the People’s Liberation Army a “pacing challenge” because of its modernization priorities with the aim of offsetting US advantages, and says that Beijing “seeks to undermine US alliances and security partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region, and leverage its growing capabilities, including its economic influence and the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) growing strength and military footprint, to coerce its neighbors and threaten their interests.”‘Integrated Deterrence’Noting that “in these times, business as usual at the Department is not acceptable,” the document centralizes what it calls “integrated deterrence,” or the issuing of threats of an economic, political and military nature to any nation that might think of challenging US foreign policy goals.“The Department will align policies, investments, and activities to sustain and strengthen deterrence - tailored to specific competitors and challenges and coordinated and synchronized inside and outside the Department.”Later, the NDS outlines several examples of “tailored” deterrence methods against potential attacks by China, Russia, Iran, and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).Nuclear Posture ReviewThe new NPR included with the NDS was also the first to be published since 2018. It prioritizes the modernization of the US’ massive nuclear arsenal while blaming Biden’s failure to live up to his pledge to reduce nuclear weapons on Russia and China.“The Nuclear Posture Review reaffirms that as long as nuclear weapons exist, the fundamental role of US nuclear weapons is to deter nuclear attack on the United States, our allies and our partners,” Austin told reporters.However, the issue of a declaratory policy has changed little since the 2018 report, which notably included the possibility of using nuclear weapons in response to “significant non-nuclear strategic attacks,” defined as including, but not limited to “attacks on the US, allied, or partner civilian population or infrastructure, and attacks on US or allied nuclear forces, their command and control, or warning and attack assessment capabilities.”“We retain the goal of moving toward a sole purpose declaration and we will work with our Allies and partners to identify concrete steps that would allow us to do so,” the document says.Dual Nuclear ThreatThe review notes that with Russia’s steady nuclear modernization and development of novel nuclear weapons delivery methods, such as hypersonic missiles and the Poseidon underwater drone, and China’s aim to expand its nuclear arsenal from 200 to nearly 1,000 warheads in the coming years, Washington will soon find itself in an unusual situation.Part of that the Pentagon hopes will be addressed in 2026, when the New START Treaty extension expires. Instead of another extension, the NPR says the US wants to negotiate “a new arms control framework” to replace it that would likely include China as well as Russia.As part of the US’ own force modernization, the NPR says the Pentagon will retire the B83-1 gravity bomb, which is presently the most powerful thermonuclear warhead in the US arsenal, and cancel the controversial nuclear-armed Sea-Launched Cruise Missile (SLCM-N) program.However, the Biden administration will retain the W76-2, the low-yield nuclear warhead introduced by the Trump administration, because it “provides an important means to deter limited nuclear use.” The 2018 NPR rationalized building the weapon to answer the specific fear that adversaries might perceive the US as unwilling to respond to a smaller conflict with a high-yield nuclear weapon.Missile Defense ReviewThe third document released on Thursday was the MDR, not issued since 2019.“Since the release of the last MDR in 2019, missile-related threats have rapidly expanded in quantity, diversity, and sophistication,” the document says. “US national security interests are increasingly at risk from wide-ranging missile arsenals that include offensive ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic weapons, as well as lower-tier threats such as Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS).”“US nuclear weapons present a credible threat of a robust response and overwhelming cost imposition, while missile defenses contribute to deterrence by denial. If deterrence fails, missile defenses can potentially mitigate some effects of an attack. Missile defense contributes directly to tailored US deterrence strategies to dissuade attacks on the United States from states like North Korea and contributes to extended deterrence for US Allies and partners, and our respective forces abroad."The document calls for a new ground-based interceptor system and an Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) with “like-minded nations” across the planet.

