https://sputniknews.com/20221215/house-committee-bemoans-lack-of-us-spying-on-chinese-health-figures-during-covids-earliest-days-1105501396.html

House Committee Bemoans Lack of US Spying on Chinese Health Figures During Covid’s Earliest Days

House Committee Bemoans Lack of US Spying on Chinese Health Figures During Covid’s Earliest Days

A new report by the House Intelligence Committee says the US should have done more to gather “harder to obtain information” during the early days of the... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-15T19:37+0000

2022-12-15T19:37+0000

2022-12-15T19:33+0000

world

us

us house intelligence committee

espionage

china

2020 coronavirus outbreak

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097846997_0:80:3072:1808_1920x0_80_0_0_4f15fdb6f33bd41e0ddeeb8be68c169b.jpg

If the US had spied on Chinese health officials more in January and February 2020, it might have been able to convince Trump to take the novel coronavirus outbreak more seriously, House Intelligence Committee chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) argues in a new report.“At that point, intelligence can be a necessary and valuable complement, providing additional context about the potential threat once health authorities have detected it. The unique capabilities of the IC can be trained to focus on gaining specific insights unavailable to the broader public, especially when a host government wishes to conceal the true extent of the danger to its own citizens or the rest of the world. But while the IC is capable of doing so, our committee found that the IC was poorly positioned to collect uniquely valuable intelligence in support of a crisis response.”However, not only did the World Health Organization (WHO) all but reject the lab leak theory after sharing data with Chinese researchers, but so did Biden’s own Intelligence Community. In August 2021, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) published a report commissioned by Biden earlier that year containing its conclusions about the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes the COVID-19 illness. That probe said the virus was naturally occurring and not a bioweapon.It’s not clear what additional information the House Intel Committee hoped US spies would obtain. Chinese medical authorities were forthcoming with their information about the handful of cases of a mysterious flu-like disease in Wuhan in late December 2019 and early January 2020.Of course, the Trump administration also repeatedly claimed the WHO was under China's control, and complicit in the supposed "coverup," and began pulling the US out of the organization.Indeed, the House committee report acknowledges the “myriad policy failures” by the Trump administration, and points out that while Trump’s daily briefings contained regular warnings about the outbreak’s severity, he continued to downplay the dangers.Indeed, the only intelligence agency that did provide “unique insights” was the National Center for Medical Intelligence (NCMI), which is part of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and had no direct avenue to the ODNI or the National Security Council.US espionage efforts in China have struggled for years, ever since their spy network was decimated by a highly effective counterintelligence operation in the years after 2009. After Iranian experts discovered a network of websites used by the CIA to contact informants, it shared the data with Beijing, and the two nations successfully hounded out and killed dozens of US operatives.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

us, us house intelligence committee, espionage, china, 2020 coronavirus outbreak