African Officials, Experts Say Continent Needs Investment to Build Its Own Healthcare Solutions
African Officials, Experts Say Continent Needs Investment to Build Its Own Healthcare Solutions
African countries’ healthcare leadership and top officials from international organizations have emphasized the necessity of creating resilient health systems for the continent to tackle growing threats.
African countries’ healthcare leadership and top officials from international organizations have emphasized the necessity of creating resilient health systems for the continent to tackle growing threats.During the Africa Health Agenda International Conference in Kigali, Director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Ahmed Ogwell Ouma said global support is required in implementing African solutions to African problems.Notably, he put the spotlight on Africa's need for investment.March 5 marked the beginning of the 5th edition of the Africa Health Agenda International Conference in Kigali, Rwanda, under the theme "Resilient Health Systems for Africa: Re-envisioning the Future Now."Beyond that, the conference brought up another key topic, namely, climate change.Speaking about the issue, Rwanda's Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana noted that the constant danger of severe health threats to the public due to climate change affects clean air, drinking water, and food.Concurring with Nsanzimana, World Health Organization Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti said putting an emphasis on addressing climate change is urgently needed for the continent, adding that despite being a financial burden for the social sector, investment in healthcare systems is also crucial for African countries' economy, communities, and national security. The conference which is running until March 8, opened on March 5, coinciding with Kigali Car Free Day, which takes place every first and third Sunday of the month in order to make the city greener by avoiding the use of vehicles.According to the media, the conference is the first global health forum which takes place in Africa, focusing on the inseverable interdependence between healthcare policymaking and climate action.
ahaic, african health systems, rwanda kigali conference
African Officials, Experts Say Continent Needs Investment to Build Its Own Healthcare Solutions

09:57 GMT 07.03.2023
A medical staff member measures a man's temperature as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus on his arrival of repatriation in Gatumba, on border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), in Burundi, on March 18, 2020
Roman Sanin
All materials
The Rwanda-hosted "Resilient Health Systems for Africa: Re-envisioning the Future Now'' kicked off on March 5 and is scheduled to run until March 8. The event is tailored to gather Africa’s top health experts, policymakers and officials to discuss potential solutions to the most burning issues that Africa is facing in the field of healthcare.
African countries’ healthcare leadership and top officials from international organizations have emphasized the necessity of creating resilient health systems for the continent to tackle growing threats.
During the Africa Health Agenda International Conference in Kigali, Director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Ahmed Ogwell Ouma said global support is required in implementing African solutions to African problems.
Notably, he put the spotlight on Africa's need for investment.

"While we acknowledge that African countries must also take responsibility for their role in underinvesting in their health systems, we must also recognize that African-led solutions to African challenges still require some level of global support because there can be no global health security if Africa continues to be left out," he explained.

March 5 marked the beginning of the 5th edition of the Africa Health Agenda International Conference in Kigali, Rwanda, under the theme "Resilient Health Systems for Africa: Re-envisioning the Future Now."
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, left, and his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa, look on during a welcoming ceremony in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.03.2023
Africa
'African Solutions to African Problems,' Ramaphosa Says
5 March, 14:19 GMT
Beyond that, the conference brought up another key topic, namely, climate change.
Speaking about the issue, Rwanda's Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana noted that the constant danger of severe health threats to the public due to climate change affects clean air, drinking water, and food.
Concurring with Nsanzimana, World Health Organization Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti said putting an emphasis on addressing climate change is urgently needed for the continent, adding that despite being a financial burden for the social sector, investment in healthcare systems is also crucial for African countries' economy, communities, and national security.
The conference which is running until March 8, opened on March 5, coinciding with Kigali Car Free Day, which takes place every first and third Sunday of the month in order to make the city greener by avoiding the use of vehicles.
According to the media, the conference is the first global health forum which takes place in Africa, focusing on the inseverable interdependence between healthcare policymaking and climate action.
