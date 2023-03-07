https://sputniknews.com/20230307/african-officials-experts-say-continent-needs-investment-to-build-its-own-healthcare-solutions-1108137311.html

African Officials, Experts Say Continent Needs Investment to Build Its Own Healthcare Solutions

African countries’ healthcare leadership and top officials from international organizations have emphasized the necessity of creating resilient health systems for the continent to tackle growing threats.

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107459525_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_59123466072e961c68656444ca591485.jpg

African countries’ healthcare leadership and top officials from international organizations have emphasized the necessity of creating resilient health systems for the continent to tackle growing threats.During the Africa Health Agenda International Conference in Kigali, Director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Ahmed Ogwell Ouma said global support is required in implementing African solutions to African problems.Notably, he put the spotlight on Africa's need for investment.March 5 marked the beginning of the 5th edition of the Africa Health Agenda International Conference in Kigali, Rwanda, under the theme "Resilient Health Systems for Africa: Re-envisioning the Future Now."Beyond that, the conference brought up another key topic, namely, climate change.Speaking about the issue, Rwanda's Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana noted that the constant danger of severe health threats to the public due to climate change affects clean air, drinking water, and food.Concurring with Nsanzimana, World Health Organization Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti said putting an emphasis on addressing climate change is urgently needed for the continent, adding that despite being a financial burden for the social sector, investment in healthcare systems is also crucial for African countries' economy, communities, and national security. The conference which is running until March 8, opened on March 5, coinciding with Kigali Car Free Day, which takes place every first and third Sunday of the month in order to make the city greener by avoiding the use of vehicles.According to the media, the conference is the first global health forum which takes place in Africa, focusing on the inseverable interdependence between healthcare policymaking and climate action.

