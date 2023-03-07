https://sputniknews.com/20230307/african-officials-experts-say-continent-needs-investment-to-build-its-own-healthcare-solutions-1108137311.html
African Officials, Experts Say Continent Needs Investment to Build Its Own Healthcare Solutions
African Officials, Experts Say Continent Needs Investment to Build Its Own Healthcare Solutions
African countries’ healthcare leadership and top officials from international organizations have emphasized the necessity of creating resilient health systems for the continent to tackle growing threats.
2023-03-07T09:57+0000
2023-03-07T09:57+0000
2023-03-07T09:57+0000
africa
east africa
rwanda
health
world health organization
climate change
climate
threats
conference
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107459525_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_59123466072e961c68656444ca591485.jpg
African countries’ healthcare leadership and top officials from international organizations have emphasized the necessity of creating resilient health systems for the continent to tackle growing threats.During the Africa Health Agenda International Conference in Kigali, Director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Ahmed Ogwell Ouma said global support is required in implementing African solutions to African problems.Notably, he put the spotlight on Africa's need for investment.March 5 marked the beginning of the 5th edition of the Africa Health Agenda International Conference in Kigali, Rwanda, under the theme "Resilient Health Systems for Africa: Re-envisioning the Future Now."Beyond that, the conference brought up another key topic, namely, climate change.Speaking about the issue, Rwanda's Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana noted that the constant danger of severe health threats to the public due to climate change affects clean air, drinking water, and food.Concurring with Nsanzimana, World Health Organization Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti said putting an emphasis on addressing climate change is urgently needed for the continent, adding that despite being a financial burden for the social sector, investment in healthcare systems is also crucial for African countries' economy, communities, and national security. The conference which is running until March 8, opened on March 5, coinciding with Kigali Car Free Day, which takes place every first and third Sunday of the month in order to make the city greener by avoiding the use of vehicles.According to the media, the conference is the first global health forum which takes place in Africa, focusing on the inseverable interdependence between healthcare policymaking and climate action.
https://sputniknews.com/20230305/african-solutions-to-african-problems-ramaphosa-says-1108056718.html
africa
east africa
rwanda
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107459525_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fe0b759e9b220c5ca9db4af6121463f9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ahaic, african health systems, rwanda kigali conference
ahaic, african health systems, rwanda kigali conference
African Officials, Experts Say Continent Needs Investment to Build Its Own Healthcare Solutions
The Rwanda-hosted "Resilient Health Systems for Africa: Re-envisioning the Future Now'' kicked off on March 5 and is scheduled to run until March 8. The event is tailored to gather Africa’s top health experts, policymakers and officials to discuss potential solutions to the most burning issues that Africa is facing in the field of healthcare.
African countries’ healthcare leadership and top officials from international organizations have emphasized the necessity of creating resilient health systems for the continent to tackle growing threats.
During the Africa Health Agenda International Conference in Kigali, Director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Ahmed Ogwell Ouma said global support is required in implementing African solutions to African problems.
Notably, he put the spotlight
on Africa's need for investment.
"While we acknowledge that African countries must also take responsibility for their role in underinvesting in their health systems, we must also recognize that African-led solutions to African challenges still require some level of global support because there can be no global health security if Africa continues to be left out," he explained.
March 5 marked the beginning of the 5th edition of the Africa Health Agenda International Conference in Kigali, Rwanda, under the theme "Resilient Health Systems for Africa: Re-envisioning the Future Now."
Beyond that, the conference brought up another
key topic, namely, climate change.
Speaking about the issue, Rwanda's Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana noted that the constant danger of severe health threats to the public due to climate change affects clean air
, drinking water, and food.
Concurring with Nsanzimana, World Health Organization Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti said putting an emphasis on addressing climate change is urgently needed for the continent, adding that despite being a financial burden for the social sector, investment in healthcare systems is also crucial for African countries' economy, communities, and national security.
The conference which is running until March 8, opened on March 5, coinciding with Kigali Car Free Day, which takes place every first and third Sunday of the month in order to make the city greener by avoiding the use of vehicles.
According to the media, the conference is the first global health forum which takes place in Africa, focusing on the inseverable interdependence between healthcare policymaking and climate action.