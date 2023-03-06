https://sputniknews.com/20230306/african-leaders-call-for-concrete-action-to-end-wests-era-of-unkept-promises-at-un-summit-1108084218.html

African Leaders Call for Concrete Action to End West's 'Era of Unkept Promises' at UN Summit

African leaders have urged international community to deliver on its commitments, strengthen international solidarity and increase support for least developed countries as the world is undergoing multiple crises.

African leaders have urged the international community and developed nations of the collective West to deliver on commitments, strengthen international solidarity and increase support for lesser-developed countries.Speaking at the fifth United Nations Conference of Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Doha, top African politicians pointed out that their countries are experiencing hunger, human rights violations, armed conflicts, environmental deterioration and natural disasters, as well as economic constraints associated with global turbulence and debt burdens. They stressed that these issues can't be solved in isolation and should be addressed jointly. The leaders also renewed calls for debt relief and infrastructure investments that promote economic development.At the same time, they expressed disappointment over the support the international community has provided so far, saying that much needed assistance is yet to be delivered, while many countries instead are subject to political interference. LDCs as Victims of Geostrategic AmbitionsPresident of the Central African Republic (CAR) Faustin Archange Touadera dubbed his resource-rich country as a victim of geopolitical ambitions of "western powers." Though endowed with vast reserves of gold, diamonds, cobalt, oil and uranium, the country "remains, more than 60 years after independence, one of the poorest in the world." He noted that the nation has been subjected to looting and experienced mostly artificially created political instability. He underlined that instability caused by various militant groups led by foreign mercenaries is largely financed by western countries. According to the president, recurrent terrorist attacks made the state "ungovernable," hindering the government's efforts to stabilize the political situation and recuperate the economy. He then wondered how the world's least developed states can move "from potential to prosperity" if they face foreign interference on a daily basis. In this regard, he called for the lifting of sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council and other organizations, referring to the "unjust and illegitimate embargo" on Central African arms and diamonds. He recalled that since independence, the nation has made remarkable progress in terms of strengthening the rule of law and improving people's lives, however, the embargo has undermined these achievements. Touadera concluded that global financial institutions, including the IMF and the World Bank, pressurized by "western powers," suspended their financial aid to the country. Thus, he underlined, "the Central African people have been taken hostage." Another Round of Unkept Promises to Africa?Chad’s President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno also mentioned the untapped potential and resources of his country, saying that such vital sectors as agriculture and technology are yet to be developed. He underscored that the conference can't be another "session of promises that are not kept," saying that poor nations do not need more summits, what they need is concrete action aimed at making people's lives better. A similar sentiment was expressed by Malawian President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, who is also the chair of the Group of Least Developed Countries. The president called on development partners across the globe to pursue a new future in which every nation is regarded as equal, while multilateral cooperation dominates international relations. He stressed that the international community must push forward what it started, referring to commitments of the Doha Programme of Action and other regional and international agendas. The international community has repeatedly fallen short on the goals set at previous conferences, in particular in terms of ensuring food security and providing financial assistance, echoed President of Djibouti Ismael Omar Guelleh. He urged global actors to reflect on these failures to understand the underlying reasons behind them. The leader noted that the category of least developed countries contains 46 members out of which 33 are African states. These nations, despite some progress and positive signs of an economic transformation, still face various challenges, including those linked to external crises. Guelleh underlined that these states can't be considered as aid beneficiaries, but should be seen as high-yield investment destinations. He also pointed at the the weaknesses of the global trade system that doesn't "encourage international solidarity." In particular, the president urged developed economies and multilateral banks to address the debt crisis faced by many African states. President of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema, for his part, stated that this year is critical for intensifying international efforts aimed at resolving most glaring issues, including debt burdens, effects of climate change and global economic shocks. He expressed his support for calls to alter international financial system in a way that it takes into account the interests of least developed countries and encourages sustainable and equitable economic growth all around the world. Talking about the impact of climate change, Hichilema stressed that developed countries should keep their previous promise to provide $100 billion per year in climate finance. Unfair Global Financial SystemVice-President of Benin Mariam Chabi Talata Zimé Yérima likewise emphasized the marginalization of least-developed countries in global trade and international relations in general. She recalled that the UN introduced four programs of action to enhance development in these nations, however, none of these have "resulted in the full achievement of their goals." The opening day of general debate at the summit saw an announcement of a financial contribution of $60 million that will be be earmarked for supporting the United Nations programs in LDCs, including the implementation of the New Doha Programme of Action adopted during the first part of the LDC5 conference on March 17, 2022. Addressing the conference, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres noted that least-developed countries appeared to be left stranded amid growing crises, uncertainty, climate change effects and global injustices.He explained that these nations are forced into "the rawest deals" by an unfair and mostly dysfunctional international financial system. They face "extortionate" interest rates that are much high than for developed economies. The UN chief further elaborated that 25 developing nations spend more than 20% of their revenues on debt servicing. In this regard, he stressed that least developed countries need a "revolution of support," saying it's time "the era of unkept promises" comes to an end.

