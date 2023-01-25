https://sputniknews.com/20230125/reports-at-least-eight-killed-by-heatwave-in-south-africa-residents-warned-to-take-precautions-1106678416.html
Reports: At Least Eight Killed By Heatwave in South Africa, Residents Warned to Take Precautions
The death toll from a heatwave in South Africa has risen to eight, as public services urge residents to take special precautions, reports say.
Globally, the last eight years were the warmest on record, with 2022 being the fifth-warmest, according to the EU's Copernicus Copernicus Climate Change Service.
The death toll from a heatwave in South Africa
has risen to eight, as public services urge residents to take special precautions, reports say.
"We are concerned about the impact of the hot weather parts of South Africa has been experiencing," government spokesman Michael Currin said, as cited by the media: "We are extremely sad to hear about the passing of eight people that have died of heat stroke in the Northern Cape after a heatwave hit the province over the week."
According to the media, most of the victims were farm workers.
Inspectors from the Ministry of Employment and Labour suggest that employers conduct risk assessments of the workplace and introduce special measures if needed, Minister Thulas Nxesi said. According to him, the inspectors recommend that farmers work special hours: 4-11 am and 5-7 pm.
"Extremely high temperature affect humans’ ability to cool their bodies through sweating. This can be a real threat that leads to heat-related illness such as hyperthermia, heat stroke and respiratory conditions. In an extremely hot environment, the serious health and safety concern is heat stroke," said the South African Weather Service.
Johannesburg Emergency Management Services recommended using public pools to avoid the heatwaves' effects on health, or otherwise possibly stay indoors and drink lots of water. According to the service, dumping burning cigarettes on dry grass and leaving open fires is especially dangerous during heatwaves, as it can cause veld fires.
This week, the temperature is expected to reach 34 °C in the province of Gauteng and 39 °C in KwaZulu-Natal in the eastern part of the country.
Record temperatures and deadly
heatwaves in recent years have been connected to global warming, which has largely been blamed on a long-term rise in anthropomorphic greenhouse gas emissions. According to the UN
, Africa is among the regions that suffer the most from climate change impacts, despite contributing just two or three percent to the global emissions.
At the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), developed nations agreed
to establish a "loss and damage" fund aimed at providing financial help to countries most vulnerable from global warming effects.