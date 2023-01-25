https://sputniknews.com/20230125/reports-at-least-eight-killed-by-heatwave-in-south-africa-residents-warned-to-take-precautions-1106678416.html

Reports: At Least Eight Killed By Heatwave in South Africa, Residents Warned to Take Precautions

Reports: At Least Eight Killed By Heatwave in South Africa, Residents Warned to Take Precautions

The death toll from a heatwave in South Africa has risen to eight, as public services urge residents to take special precautions, reports say.

2023-01-25T09:59+0000

2023-01-25T09:59+0000

2023-01-25T09:59+0000

africa

southern africa

south africa

heatwave

dead

heat

climate

weather

victims

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/19/1106679411_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_b620c8b360271ff77a3b7d1be8c69a3f.jpg

The death toll from a heatwave in South Africa has risen to eight, as public services urge residents to take special precautions, reports say.According to the media, most of the victims were farm workers.Inspectors from the Ministry of Employment and Labour suggest that employers conduct risk assessments of the workplace and introduce special measures if needed, Minister Thulas Nxesi said. According to him, the inspectors recommend that farmers work special hours: 4-11 am and 5-7 pm.Johannesburg Emergency Management Services recommended using public pools to avoid the heatwaves' effects on health, or otherwise possibly stay indoors and drink lots of water. According to the service, dumping burning cigarettes on dry grass and leaving open fires is especially dangerous during heatwaves, as it can cause veld fires.This week, the temperature is expected to reach 34 °C in the province of Gauteng and 39 °C in KwaZulu-Natal in the eastern part of the country.Record temperatures and deadly heatwaves in recent years have been connected to global warming, which has largely been blamed on a long-term rise in anthropomorphic greenhouse gas emissions. According to the UN, Africa is among the regions that suffer the most from climate change impacts, despite contributing just two or three percent to the global emissions.At the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), developed nations agreed to establish a "loss and damage" fund aimed at providing financial help to countries most vulnerable from global warming effects.

africa

southern africa

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Petr Baryshnikov

Petr Baryshnikov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Petr Baryshnikov

africa heatwave, north cape dead, noordkaap dooie, climate change, kwazulu natal heat, africa weather, south africa, global warming