https://sputniknews.com/20230306/why-west-shouldnt-make-problem-out-of-chinas-growing-military-spending-1108091712.html

Why West Shouldn’t Make Problem Out of China’s Growing Military Spending

Why West Shouldn’t Make Problem Out of China’s Growing Military Spending

Сhina’s drive to increase its defense budget is strictly in sync with the PRC’s international status of a country struggling for global peace and stability, political analyst Zhou Rong told Sputnik

2023-03-06T14:42+0000

2023-03-06T14:42+0000

2023-03-06T14:42+0000

world

china

us

india

japan

ukraine

defense budget

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105602/84/1056028479_0:260:5000:3073_1920x0_80_0_0_d79ba293436900b61ed0cf77e870cbd0.jpg

Beijing will ramp up its military spending by 7.2% this year, up to 1,553.7 billion yuan ($224.8 billion), according to the draft budget presented at the recent annual session of China’s National People's Congress. The draft budget specifies that China's national defense spending in 2022 amounted to 1,449.963 billion yuan (about $209.9 billion).The document points to the need to promote the modernization of national defense and armed forces, enhance the state power in the field of defense science and technology, and support the creation of stronger national defense capabilities and a more powerful military.He added that the US and some of its western allies “continue to make a problem out of the growing Chinese defense budget.” The analyst recalled that those countries themselves significantly increased their military spending on the basis of "providing military aid to Kiev” amid the Ukraine conflict. Since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, the US has send more than $100 billion worth of military assistance to Kiev, with Moscow repeatedly warning that such actions add to prolonging the Ukraine conflict.Zhou also recalled that China's two immediate neighbors, Japan and India, also increased their military spending considerably, with their defense budget growth rate currently exceeding that of Beijing.The analyst touted China as “an important force” to help maintain “global peace and stability”, a mission that Zhou said definitely stipulates the necessity of Beijing strengthening its own defense capabilities.He suggested that in the future, China will “continue to boost its defense budget”, a process that he said would, in particular, depend on external threats and challenges that Beijing mayface, including those related to Taiwan and the South China Sea.Tensions between China and Taiwan spiraled last year following a flurry of trips to the island by US and European officials. China, which sees Taiwan as an essential part of the mainland, has criticized the visits as a show of support for Taiwanese separatism and has been conducting daily flybys over the waters off the island.Separately, Beijing remains embroiled in a protracted dispute with Washington and a number of Asia-Pacific countries on the territorial status of islands in the South China Sea, where the US often conducts "freedom of navigation" missions.

https://sputniknews.com/20210713/japan-concerned-with-chinas-lack-of-transparency-in-military-spending-1083373663.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230304/china-boosting-defense-budget-to-respond-to-changing-security-situation-1108014118.html

china

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

increase in china's military spending, westrern countries' concerns over increase in china's military spending, russian special military operation in ukraine