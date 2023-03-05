https://sputniknews.com/20230305/china-reveals-military-spending-and-foreign-policy-plans-in-proposed-budget--1108028747.html

China Reveals Military Spending and Foreign Policy Plans in Proposed Budget

China will increase its military spending by 7.2% this year, up to 1,553.7 billion yuan (about $224.8 billion), according to the proposed budget published on Sunday.

"National defense spending [will stand at] 1553.7 billion yuan, an increase of 7.2%," the document, released at the opening of the annual session of the National People's Congress (NPC), says. The document specifies that China's national defense spending in 2022 amounted to 1,449.963 billion yuan (about $209.9 billion). China will fight resolutely against "Taiwan independence" this year and will promote the country’s reunification, according to the social and economic development plan published on Sunday.Proposed Spending on Foreign PolicyChina's spending on diplomatic activities will grow by 12.2% in 2023, while spending on public security will go up by 6.4%, the proposed budget has revealed.China will continue to pursue a peaceful development path and an independent foreign policy, working on friendly relations with all countries, according to the social and economic development plan for this year, published on Sunday."China is willing to work with the world community to implement the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, promote the common values ​​of humanity, work together with all countries in the world to build the Community of Common Destiny for Mankind, protect world peace and maintain regional stability," the document says.

