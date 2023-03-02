International
LIVE UPDATES: G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting Takes Place at a Time of 'Deep Divisions,' Modi Says
LIVE UPDATES: G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting Takes Place at a Time of 'Deep Divisions,' Modi Says
The meeting of the G20 foreign ministers is taking place in the Indian capital, New Delhi, from March 1-2
LIVE UPDATES: G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting Takes Place at a Time of 'Deep Divisions,' Modi Says

04:22 GMT 02.03.2023 (Updated: 04:38 GMT 02.03.2023)
Being updated
A two-day meeting of the G20 foreign ministers started on March 1. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar chairs the meeting, as India currently holds the presidency of the G20.
The meeting of the G20 foreign ministers is taking place in the Indian capital, New Delhi, on March 1-2, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, among other officials, attending the event.
According to India's First Deputy Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra, the Ukraine crisis will be one of the topics of the G20 ministerial meeting in New Delhi - the ministers will discuss its impact on the rest of the world.
On the eve of the G20 event, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of India, Turkiye, and Brazil.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
04:39 GMT 02.03.2023
Blinken Arrives for G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting
04:30 GMT 02.03.2023
Modi: 'Global Governance Has Failed'
Multilateral institutions failed to meet the world's most pressing challenges, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while opening the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi on March 2.

"The experience of the last few years -- financial crisis, climate change, pandemic, terrorism and wars -- clearly shows that global governance has failed," the Indian PM said in a recorded statement.

Modi continued by saying that the meeting is taking place at a time of deep divisions, but the world expects the G20 countries to contribute to solving problems, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an address to the meeting participants.

"We are meeting at a time of deep global divisions. It is only natural that your discussions are influenced by geopolitical tensions. We all have our positions and our perspectives on how these tensions can be resolved. However, as the world's leading economies, we also have a responsibility to those who are not in this room. The world expects the G20 to alleviate the challenges of growth, development, economic sustainability, disaster resilience, financial stability, transnational crime, corruption, terrorism, and food and energy security. In all these areas, the G20 has the potential to achieve consensus and achieve concrete results," Modi said.

04:29 GMT 02.03.2023
Russian Delegation Arrives at G20 Foreign Ministerial Meeting 'in Working Mood'
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the Russian delegation arrived at the meeting of the G20 foreign ministers "in a working mood."
"The work is just beginning, it certainly was under way before, too, but the meetings begin only today. India shows both hospitality in receiving delegations and a constructive attitude toward organizing the work of the G20," Zakharova told reporters.
The spokeswoman added that the United States supported escalation of conflicts in the world and pushed diplomacy to the background, which is why there shouldn't be any doubt that a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is virtually impossible on the sidelines of the G20 event.
04:23 GMT 02.03.2023
G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting Kicks Off in New Delhi With Moment of Silence for Victims of Turkiye-Syria Earthquake
The G20 foreign ministers' meeting began on Thursday with a moment of silence in memory of those who perished in the devastating earthquakes, which rocked Turkiye and Syria on February 6.
A moment of silence was announced by Indian Foreign Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar.
Over 45,000 people were killed in Turkiye when earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 occurred within nine hours on February 6. For its part, the Syrian Health Ministry has put the final death toll from the earthquake in the government-controlled part of Syria at 1,414 people, but the United Nations has estimated the total number of deaths in the country at 8,500.
