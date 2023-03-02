LIVE UPDATES: G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting Takes Place at a Time of 'Deep Divisions,' Modi Says

Modi: 'Global Governance Has Failed'

Multilateral institutions failed to meet the world's most pressing challenges, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while opening the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi on March 2.

"The experience of the last few years -- financial crisis, climate change, pandemic, terrorism and wars -- clearly shows that global governance has failed," the Indian PM said in a recorded statement.

Modi continued by saying that the meeting is taking place at a time of deep divisions, but the world expects the G20 countries to contribute to solving problems, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an address to the meeting participants.