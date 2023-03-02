LIVE UPDATES: G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting Takes Place at a Time of 'Deep Divisions,' Modi Says

"The experience of the last few years -- financial crisis, climate change, pandemic, terrorism and wars -- clearly shows that global governance has failed," the Indian PM said in a recorded statement.
"We are meeting at a time of deep global divisions. It is only natural that your discussions are influenced by geopolitical tensions. We all have our positions and our perspectives on how these tensions can be resolved. However, as the world's leading economies, we also have a responsibility to those who are not in this room. The world expects the G20 to alleviate the challenges of growth, development, economic sustainability, disaster resilience, financial stability, transnational crime, corruption, terrorism, and food and energy security. In all these areas, the G20 has the potential to achieve consensus and achieve concrete results," Modi said.