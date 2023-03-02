https://sputniknews.com/20230302/russia-is-shocked-at-impunity-over-nord-stream-sabotage-lavrov-says-at-g20-1107928411.html

Russia is Shocked at Impunity Over Nord Stream Sabotage, Lavrov Says at G20

Russia is Shocked at Impunity Over Nord Stream Sabotage, Lavrov Says at G20

Russia's top diplomat arrived in New Delhi earlier this week to take part in the G20 Foreign Ministers' summit

Russia is shocked at impunity over the Nord Stream sabotage in the area of NATO and EU's responsibility, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday, addressing the G20 ministerial meeting in New Delhi.The foreign minister stressed that Russia advocates for energy security and highlights the importance of granting all countries in need access to affordable energy resources.During his speech, Russia's top diplomat took a moment "to apologize to the Indian presidency and colleagues from the countries of the global South for the indecent behavior of a number of Western delegations, who turned the work on the G20 agenda into a farce in an attempt to shift responsibility for failures in economic policy on others, primarily on Russia."The minister continued by saying that the West has "shamelessly buried" the grain deal initiated by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, as he highlighted the obvious obstacles to the export of Russian agricultural products around the world, no matter how the EU tries to convince everyone otherwise.Nonetheless, Lavrov expressed hope that the G20 summit, which will be held in the Indian capital in September 2023, will partially alleviate the risks posed to economic stability by the West's "selfish policy.""We will continue to make a significant contribution to ensuring economic stability. We are open to an equal dialogue in the G20. We hope that the Delhi summit in September this year will at least partially mitigate the risks posed by the selfish policy of the West," Lavrov said at the meeting.

