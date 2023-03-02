https://sputniknews.com/20230302/russia-will-not-allow-nord-stream-probe-to-be-swept-under-the-rug-lavrov-tells-sputnik-1107941889.html
Russia Will Not Allow Nord Stream Probe to Be Swept Under the Rug, Lavrov Tells Sputnik
Russia Will Not Allow Nord Stream Probe to Be Swept Under the Rug, Lavrov Tells Sputnik
The foreign minister earlier expressed Russia's "shock" over the lack of punishment for those who instigated the Nord Stream attack, and reiterated Moscow's... 02.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-02T11:17+0000
2023-03-02T11:17+0000
2023-03-02T11:33+0000
nord stream sabotage
sergey lavrov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1107941889.jpg?1677756805
Russia will not allow an investigation into the terror attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines to be swept under the rug, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has told Sputnik."We will be be seeking this investigation, we will not allow for it to be covered up," Lavrov said, responding to a question by Sputnik's Denis Bolotsky at a press conference following the meeting of the G20 foreign ministers in New Delhi, India on Thursday.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
sergey lavrov
Russia Will Not Allow Nord Stream Probe to Be Swept Under the Rug, Lavrov Tells Sputnik
11:17 GMT 02.03.2023 (Updated: 11:33 GMT 02.03.2023)
Being updated
The foreign minister earlier expressed Russia's "shock" over the lack of punishment for those who instigated the Nord Stream attack, and reiterated Moscow's insistence on a "fair and swift investigation." Last month, investigative journalist Sy Hersh offered damning evidence on suspected US and Norwegian involvement in the September 2022 sabotage.
Russia will not allow an investigation into the terror attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines to be swept under the rug, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has told Sputnik.
"We will be be seeking this investigation, we will not allow for it to be covered up," Lavrov said, responding to a question by Sputnik's Denis Bolotsky at a press conference following the meeting of the G20 foreign ministers in New Delhi, India on Thursday.