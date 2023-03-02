International
Breaking News: Russia Will Not Allow Nord Stream Probe to Be Swept Under the Rug, Lavrov Tells Sputnik
Nord Stream Sabotage
On September 26, the Nord Stream AG operator registered a rapid gas pressure drop on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and Nord Stream 1 followed soon after. Sweden and Denmark said that they had detected underwater blasts in the area. The operator already called the damage to the system "unprecedented".
Russia Will Not Allow Nord Stream Probe to Be Swept Under the Rug, Lavrov Tells Sputnik
Russia Will Not Allow Nord Stream Probe to Be Swept Under the Rug, Lavrov Tells Sputnik
The foreign minister earlier expressed Russia's "shock" over the lack of punishment for those who instigated the Nord Stream attack, and reiterated Moscow's...
nord stream sabotage
sergey lavrov
Russia will not allow an investigation into the terror attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines to be swept under the rug, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has told Sputnik."We will be be seeking this investigation, we will not allow for it to be covered up," Lavrov said, responding to a question by Sputnik's Denis Bolotsky at a press conference following the meeting of the G20 foreign ministers in New Delhi, India on Thursday.
Russia Will Not Allow Nord Stream Probe to Be Swept Under the Rug, Lavrov Tells Sputnik

11:17 GMT 02.03.2023 (Updated: 11:33 GMT 02.03.2023)
