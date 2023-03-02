https://sputniknews.com/20230302/russia-will-not-allow-nord-stream-probe-to-be-swept-under-the-rug-lavrov-tells-sputnik-1107941889.html

Russia Will Not Allow Nord Stream Probe to Be Swept Under the Rug, Lavrov Tells Sputnik

The foreign minister earlier expressed Russia's "shock" over the lack of punishment for those who instigated the Nord Stream attack, and reiterated Moscow's... 02.03.2023, Sputnik International

Russia will not allow an investigation into the terror attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines to be swept under the rug, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has told Sputnik."We will be be seeking this investigation, we will not allow for it to be covered up," Lavrov said, responding to a question by Sputnik's Denis Bolotsky at a press conference following the meeting of the G20 foreign ministers in New Delhi, India on Thursday.

