International
Breaking News: Russia Will Not Allow Nord Stream Probe to Be Swept Under the Rug, Lavrov Tells Sputnik
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20230302/russian-fm-lavrov-holds-press-conference-in-new-delhi-1107936583.html
Russian FM Lavrov Holds G20 Press Conference in New Delhi
Russian FM Lavrov Holds G20 Press Conference in New Delhi
A two-day meeting of the G20 foreign ministers started on Wednesday. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishanka chairs the meeting as India currently holds the presidency of the G20.
2023-03-02T10:33+0000
2023-03-02T10:50+0000
russia
russia
sergey lavrov
g20
new delhi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/02/1107938420_0:166:3053:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_eb2d0fb7064dc8a2e63dae18e594197e.jpg
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference following his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.Lavrov arrived in India on February 28 to attend the G20 ministerial summit and hold a number of bilateral meetings.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
russia
new delhi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian FM Lavrov Holds Press Conference in New Delhi
Russian FM Lavrov Holds Press Conference in New Delhi
2023-03-02T10:33+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/02/1107938420_161:0:2892:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6cb5372916936773c83a72eea7a32b5e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lavrov holds press conference, lavrov arrived in india
lavrov holds press conference, lavrov arrived in india

Russian FM Lavrov Holds G20 Press Conference in New Delhi

10:33 GMT 02.03.2023 (Updated: 10:50 GMT 02.03.2023)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
A two-day summit of the G20 foreign ministers started on Wednesday, with Indian FM Subrahmanyam Jaishanka chairing the meeting, as India currently holds the presidency of the G20.
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference following his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
Lavrov arrived in India on February 28 to attend the G20 ministerial summit and hold a number of bilateral meetings.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала