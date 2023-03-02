https://sputniknews.com/20230302/russian-fm-lavrov-holds-press-conference-in-new-delhi-1107936583.html
Russian FM Lavrov Holds G20 Press Conference in New Delhi
Russian FM Lavrov Holds G20 Press Conference in New Delhi
A two-day meeting of the G20 foreign ministers started on Wednesday. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishanka chairs the meeting as India currently holds the presidency of the G20.
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference following his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.Lavrov arrived in India on February 28 to attend the G20 ministerial summit and hold a number of bilateral meetings.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Russian FM Lavrov Holds G20 Press Conference in New Delhi
10:33 GMT 02.03.2023 (Updated: 10:50 GMT 02.03.2023)
A two-day summit of the G20 foreign ministers started on Wednesday, with Indian FM Subrahmanyam Jaishanka chairing the meeting, as India currently holds the presidency of the G20.
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference following his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
Lavrov arrived in India on February 28 to attend the G20 ministerial summit and hold a number of bilateral meetings.
