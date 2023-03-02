https://sputniknews.com/20230302/federal-court-holds-trump-can-be-sued-by-police-depts-for-followers-actions-in-capitol-riot-1107959820.html

Federal Court Holds Trump Can Be Sued by Police Depts for Followers’ Actions in Capitol Riot

Federal Court Holds Trump Can Be Sued by Police Depts for Followers’ Actions in Capitol Riot

A US federal appeals court has found that US President Donald Trump can be held liable for the actions of his followers during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol building.

2023-03-02T20:38+0000

2023-03-02T20:38+0000

2023-03-02T20:37+0000

americas

lawsuit

donald trump

us court of appeals

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/10/1093073826_0:319:3072:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_48feebf0c6b3164cd97bf8f085aaefcf.jpg

A US federal appeals court has found that US President Donald Trump can be held liable for the actions of his followers during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol building.“Speaking to the public on matters of public concern is a traditional function of the Presidency, and the outer perimeter of the President’s Office includes a vast realm of such speech,” Justice Department attorneys wrote in a brief that was released on Thursday.A group of lawsuits has been filed against the former president by Democratic lawmakers and US Capitol Police.The DOJ commentary came at the invitation of the federal appeals court, which struggled to arrive at a decision in the December case.In February 2022, a federal court ruled Trump’s speech that day was not protected, and a trio of lawsuits seeking financial recompense could go ahead. The December hearing was an appeal of that decision.“Presidents may at times use strong rhetoric. And some who hear that rhetoric may overreact, or even respond with violence,” the DOJ attorneys told the court. They pointed to another KKK case in 1969, Brandenburg vs. Ohio, in which the US Supreme Court found that speech “directed at inciting or producing imminent lawless action” or “likely to incite or produce such action” is not protected by the First Amendment.At a rally outside the White House on January 6, 2021, Trump told a massive gathering of his followers they had to “fight like hell” to “Stop the Steal,” referring to the certification of election results then underway by Congress. Trump claimed his election loss the previous November had been caused by widespread election fraud orchestrated by Democrats.Five people died in the assault, including a Capitol Police officer and a female rioter who was shot by police outside the House chamber. The rioters were cleared from the building by thousands of National Guard soldiers, who garrisoned the city with more than 25,000 troops. Joe Biden, Trump’s rival who defeated him in the November 2020 election, was sworn in two weeks later under unprecedented security measures.In the two years since, the DOJ has aggressively prosecuted all those found to have participated in the assault, amounting to hundreds of cases, and the US House of Representatives formed a select committee for a wider investigation of the planning process and sequence of events at the White House during the attack.

https://sputniknews.com/20230217/report-infowars-alex-jones-holding-firearms-for-capitol-riot-participants-1107526840.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230107/trump-sued-over-death-of-capitol-police-officer-who-died-during-2021-insurrection-1106095111.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

donald trump, us court of appeals, lawsuit, us capitol riot