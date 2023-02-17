https://sputniknews.com/20230217/report-infowars-alex-jones-holding-firearms-for-capitol-riot-participants-1107526840.html

Report: Infowars' Alex Jones 'Holding Firearms' for Capitol Riot Participants

Report: Infowars' Alex Jones 'Holding Firearms' for Capitol Riot Participants

Infowars podcast founder Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy. The media reports that it was able to obtain copies of financial statements attached to the petition and that according to those documents Jones "holding firearms" for people who participated in events in D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.

2023-02-17T04:53+0000

2023-02-17T04:53+0000

2023-02-17T04:53+0000

viral

us

alex jones

infowars

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107891/02/1078910253_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5a2d7bf88b2a75594b72de9bb73995b9.jpg

Newly surfaced legal documents have revealed that Infowars podcast founder Alex Jones is "holding firearms" for individuals who participated in the January 6 riot that saw thousands violently stormed the US Capitol.The revelation was made by The Washington Post, which obtained copies of Jones' financial statements attached to his recent bankruptcy filing."Holding firearms for certain January 6th participants to be provided," the legal filing reads. However, the publication's staff notes the reason and location for holding the weapons are not specified.The legal documents obtained by the outlet also note that Jones:Jones' bankruptcy filing was issued shortly after he was ordered by judges to pay a total of about $1.5 billion in damages to the families of Sandy Hook victims, although the podcast founder and his lawyers have already said they would appeal.According to the publication, Jones has so far paid more than $700 million to creditors, with his own estimated business debts ranging from $1 billion to $10 billion and the total number of creditors ranging from 50 to 99.Prior to this, payments totaling $1.3 million were also made to "insiders" that included any relatives or business partners. According to information available to the publication, Jones also paid $680 million to his wife under the terms of a "premarital agreement."Driver also said Jones had made a "solemn promise" not to release new episodes of his latest project, "Alex Jones Live," following fears by Sandy Hook parents that Jones could bankrupt his current firm to avoid paying a fine for defamation relating to the Sandy Hook massacre.Jones has repeatedly claimed the events of the 2012 school shooting were faked by the US government to take away the right to own guns from US citizens, and that some of the victims were hired actors. The victim's relatives sued him for making such statements.The Sandy Hook massacre ended with the murder of 20 children and six adults at the hands of shooter Adam Lanza, who later committed suicide. In total, 27 people were killed as Lanza had preceded the shooting by killing his mother.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

alex jones, infowars, defamation, bankruptcy, sandy hook, why is alex jones bankrupt, alex jones bankruptcy,