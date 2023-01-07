https://sputniknews.com/20230107/trump-sued-over-death-of-capitol-police-officer-who-died-during-2021-insurrection-1106095111.html

Trump Sued Over Death of Capitol Police Officer Who Died During 2021 Insurrection

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former President Donald Trump and two other individuals who participated in the Capitol insurrection two years ago are being sued over... 07.01.2023, Sputnik International

“The peaceful transfer of power is a sacrament of American democracy. Defendant Donald Trump, together with other co-conspirators, defiled that orderly transition through a campaign of lies and incendiary rhetoric which led to the ransacking of the United States Capitol as part of an insurrectionist effort on January 6, 2021 by Defendants Julian Khater and George Tanios ,and many others,” the lawsuit states."That attack on the United States Capitol cost US Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick, who was bravely defending the cradle of American Democracy, his life."The lawsuit is filed by Sicknick’s longtime partner, Sandra Garza, who is seeking $10 million from Trump, Khater, and Tanios. Garza is responsible for Sicknick’s estate following his death, according to media reports. Garza argues Trump played a key role in her partner’s death. Two years ago Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election. The incident launched congressional panel probes and federal investigations that have seen over 950 charged for their involvement. Trump and his supporters launched numerous probes claiming voter fraud in the 2020 election but none was found.

