https://sputniknews.com/20230227/fbi-arrests-january-6-rioter-dubbed-sedition-panda-1107855120.html

FBI Arrests January 6 Rioter Dubbed 'Sedition Panda'

FBI Arrests January 6 Rioter Dubbed 'Sedition Panda'

The FBI reported the apprehension in Florida of a man allegedly involved in the January 6 Capitol break-in. His distinguishing feature was a voluminous panda mask.

2023-02-27T23:12+0000

2023-02-27T23:12+0000

2023-02-27T23:13+0000

americas

us

capitol

panda

security

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1f/1106865142_0:97:3295:1950_1920x0_80_0_0_996f6f4453a4dc84a7383530b2cd363c.jpg

Authorities with the FBI apprehended on Monday a Florida man who allegedly stormed the US Capitol and attacked law enforcement officials during the January 6 riot - all while dressed in a voluminous panda mask.The detainee, Jesse James Rumson, was charged with the following:At the time, the costume-wearing rioter gained notoriety across social media and was nicknamed "Sedition Panda."According to FBI reports, while inside, Rumson lost his panda head and was apparently handcuffed before being escorted out of the Capitol through another door. Other rioters were said to have helped him out of the restraints.After his release, he allegedly ran through the crowd gathered outside the Capitol to a line of officers. Rumson then grabbed the officer's helmet, "which forced the officer's head and neck back and upwards."The filing further alleges that Rumson was heard yelling "GET A RAM!", before going inside the building.Federal investigators were able to pinpoint Rumson as he was repeatedly caught with and without the panda mask, giving officials a clear view of his face. Rumson was reportedly inside the Capitol for about 15 minutes.Since the 2021 riot, hundreds have been arrested in connection with the Capitol storming, with charges only expected to emerge in the days ahead.

https://sputniknews.com/20210113/capitol-insurrection-how-us-mainstream-media--dems-miscalculated-on-the-american-public-1081749132.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

january 6, us capitole riots, sedition panda, fbi, january 6 detainees