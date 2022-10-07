International
Proud Boys Leader Pleads Guilty to Seditious Conspiracy for January 6 Events - Reports
Proud Boys Leader Pleads Guilty to Seditious Conspiracy for January 6 Events - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Jeremy Bertino, a North Carolina leader of the Proud Boys, entered a guilty plea to seditious conspiracy for his involvement in the... 07.10.2022
Bertino appeared before US District Court Judge Tim Kelly to enter his guilty plea, which also included a count of unlawful possession of a firearm, the report said on Thursday.Bertino was involved in key conversations and chats with other members of the Proud Boys, including the group's national chair Enrique Tarrio and other leaders, the report added.In documents accompanying his plea, Bertino joined the Proud Boys in 2018 and admitted to attending the Washington rallies with the group after the 2020 US presidential election, according to the report.
Proud Boys Leader Pleads Guilty to Seditious Conspiracy for January 6 Events - Reports

00:02 GMT 07.10.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Jeremy Bertino, a North Carolina leader of the Proud Boys, entered a guilty plea to seditious conspiracy for his involvement in the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, Politico reported.
Bertino appeared before US District Court Judge Tim Kelly to enter his guilty plea, which also included a count of unlawful possession of a firearm, the report said on Thursday.
Bertino was involved in key conversations and chats with other members of the Proud Boys, including the group's national chair Enrique Tarrio and other leaders, the report added.
In documents accompanying his plea, Bertino joined the Proud Boys in 2018 and admitted to attending the Washington rallies with the group after the 2020 US presidential election, according to the report.
