https://sputniknews.com/20221007/proud-boys-leader-pleads-guilty-to-seditious-conspiracy-for-january-6-events---reports-1101589903.html

Proud Boys Leader Pleads Guilty to Seditious Conspiracy for January 6 Events - Reports

Proud Boys Leader Pleads Guilty to Seditious Conspiracy for January 6 Events - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Jeremy Bertino, a North Carolina leader of the Proud Boys, entered a guilty plea to seditious conspiracy for his involvement in the... 07.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-07T00:02+0000

2022-10-07T00:02+0000

2022-10-07T00:02+0000

americas

us

proud boys

sedition

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/07/1096088713_0:119:3072:1847_1920x0_80_0_0_bbc337f698c28364355bf4025d5abab1.jpg

Bertino appeared before US District Court Judge Tim Kelly to enter his guilty plea, which also included a count of unlawful possession of a firearm, the report said on Thursday.Bertino was involved in key conversations and chats with other members of the Proud Boys, including the group's national chair Enrique Tarrio and other leaders, the report added.In documents accompanying his plea, Bertino joined the Proud Boys in 2018 and admitted to attending the Washington rallies with the group after the 2020 US presidential election, according to the report.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, proud boys, sedition