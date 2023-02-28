https://sputniknews.com/20230228/trump-still-gop-voters-favorite-desantis-launches-unofficial-campaign-and-dems-remain-in-limbo-1107877371.html

Trump Still GOP Voters Favorite, DeSantis Launches Unofficial Campaign and Dems Remain in Limbo

Trump Still GOP Voters Favorite, DeSantis Launches Unofficial Campaign and Dems Remain in Limbo

Former President Donald Trump has pledged a "sweeping pro-American overhaul" of the nation's tax and trade policies in a new campaign video, while another 2024... 28.02.2023, Sputnik International

Former US President Donald Trump unveiled a new presidential campaign ad on Truth Social on Monday. In it, the former POTUS promised to kick off a "new strategic national manufacturing initiative" to boost domestic production and ramp up taxes on foreign companies and those who move US jobs overseas.Trump further explained how he would decouple with China and phase out Chinese imports of essential goods, including electronics and pharmaceuticals over four years, if elected. He pledged to eliminate federal contracts "for any company that outsources to China."He similarly accused Joe Biden, the incumbent president, of inaction, stressing that Biden "will never get the job done" due to his family's "corruption" and alleged ties to the Chinese.Trump's promises appear to be in line with his earlier policies of a trade war with China and attempts to bring US companies home from foreign jurisdictions. The US trade deficit soared to almost $1 trillion in 2022 with many of the US' own production facilities remaining overseas, according to the Commerce Department's February report.While the former president is beating the pro-American overhaul drums, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is ramping up national engagements, according to Axios. DeSantis travelled to New York City, Philadelphia and Chicago last week to discuss crime issues with law enforcement groups.On February 24, the Florida governor hosted around 150 of his top supporters and donors for a three-day retreat at the Four Seasons Hotel in Palm Beach, Fla. Some prominent GOP figures and Trump allies were also seen there, including Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, Arizona Republican Jim Lamon, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, and Mick Mulvaney, who was Trump’s acting White House chief of staff, according to the media.In addition, DeSantis has begun a national book tour in which he is expected to headline fundraisers and to give speeches in Texas, California, Alabama and some other states. However, the Florida governor will not attend the upcoming Conservative Political Action Conference, where Trump and Nikki Haley, who has recently announced her 2024 presidential bid, will appear.Equally, Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp made clear its interest in DeSantis as the 2024 Republican presidential candidate in the wake of the 2022 midterm elections, prompting sharp criticism from Trump. Former GOP presidential hopeful Jeb Bush has likewise recently endorsed the Florida governor too, even though the latter has not announced his 2024 bid so far.However, despite the growing media noise around DeSantis on both sides of the political aisle, a recent survey by Murdoch's Fox News revealed that Trump is still far ahead of DeSantis, earning 43% support to the Florida governor's 28%. Ex-UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence got 7% each.Meanwhile, nothing seems clear in the Democratic political camp. The US mainstream press appears perplexed over whether the 80-year old political heavyweight Joe Biden will run again in 2024. While Politico broke that the US president no longer seems absolutely certain to go for a second term on February 22, the first lady has recently stepped forward and insisted that Joe is "not done" yet. Uncertainty persists and Democrats have not yet proposed any viable alternative to the incumbent president in the 2024 race.

