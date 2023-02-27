https://sputniknews.com/20230227/trump-accuses-fox-of-ignoring-real-news-by-promoting-potential-election-rival-desantis-1107853881.html

Trump Accuses Fox of Ignoring ‘Real News’ by ‘Promoting’ Potential Election Rival DeSantis

Trump voiced his discontent with Fox’s new favorite on Sunday, accusing the television network of “promoting” DeSantis “so hard and so much that there’s not much time left for Real News.”

Trump voiced his discontent with Fox’s new favorite on Sunday, accusing the television network of “promoting” DeSantis “so hard and so much that there’s not much time left for Real News.”The former president forgot to mention that US corporate media networks, which hung on his every word during the 2016 campaign, gave Trump and his political message an estimated $1.8 billion in free airtime, helping to propel him to victory over Bush and every other challenger.Trump’s criticism of Fox News comes a week after he called it a RINO (Republican in Name Only) network, a derogatory term for centrist Republicans willing to work with Democrats on various issues. He also took a swing at the New York Post, which shares a parent company with Fox and the Wall Street Journal, News Corp, and an owner, Australian media mogul Rupert Murdoch.The Trump-Murdoch DivorceRecent court filings in a lawsuit against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems have revealed that Murdoch and many Fox News reporters and leaders were deeply skeptical of Trump’s claims to have lost the 2020 presidential election due to fraud, but reported on the claims anyway for fear of losing viewers to rival network Newsmax. Dominion has alleged the network defamed them by suggesting its voting machines were rigged to make Democratic candidate Joe Biden win the election - claims for which no material proof has been furnished.However, the outlets only seemed to truly divorce themselves from Trump after the November 2022 midterm elections. DeSantis, who has become a Republican darling for his defiance of the Biden administration on issues ranging from pandemic public health measures to LGBTQ rights, handily won reelection as Trump-backed candidates across the country fared poorly and he was becoming increasingly beset with lawsuits and scandals. A succession of articles and political cartoons lambasted Trump and hailed DeSantis, including a New York Post cover that portrayed the former president as “Trumpty Dumpty.”Jeb Hails DeSantisJeb Bush added his voice to that chorus on Monday, telling Fox News that 2024 offers DeSantis an opportunity to seek the White House.“He’s been a really effective governor. He’s young. I think we’re on the verge of a generational change in our politics. Kind of hope so,” Bush said. Ironically, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin last week said the opposite, calling for voters to back Trump instead of DeSantis, criticizing DeSantis for being too young.However, Bush also had words of criticism for Trump, too.In addition to Trump, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and New York-based businessman Vivek Ramaswamy have also declared their candidacy for the GOP presidential nomination.

