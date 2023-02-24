Hunter Biden's Close Friend & 'Emotional Pillar' Reportedly Cooperating With GOP Investigators

https://sputniknews.com/20230224/hunter-bidens-close-friend--emotional-pillar-reportedly-cooperating-with-gop-investigators-1107776287.html

"[Eric Schwerin] is cooperating with us," House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) revealed on Just the News Not Noise show on February 23. "His attorneys and my counsel are communicating on a regular basis. Now, I feel confident that he's going to work with us, and provide us with the information that we have requested."Schwerin is called by the US press "one of the closest friends," business associate, and "an emotional pillar" for US President Joe Biden's son Hunter. The two reportedly met when they worked in then-President Bill Clinton’s Commerce Department. Schwerin arrived at the agency in 1994.15 years later, Schwerin was enlisted as the president of investment firm Rosemont Seneca Partners, founded by Hunter Biden, Devon Archer, and Chris Heinz, the stepson of John Kerry (then-US senator from Massachusetts and chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee). At the time, Hunter's father, Joe Biden, assumed the role of Barack Obama's vice president.A review of Hunter Biden's personal calendar on the so-called "laptop from hell," which was abandoned by Hunter at a repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware, in April 2019, indicated that the younger Biden and his friend and business associate Schwerin frequently met with then-US VP Joe Biden between 2008 and 2016. Hunter held at least 30 business meetings with his father either in the White House or the latter's vice presidential residence, the Naval Observatory. Schwerin was reportedly invited to 21 out of the 30 confabs.What's more, US conservative reporters drew attention to the fact that most of the aforementioned meetings occurred days or even hours after Hunter's negotiations with high-profile foreign clients, prompting some American journalists to suggest that the younger Biden apparently discussed his business dealings with his father. In addition, Schwerin was reportedly involved in discussing tax and financial matters with Vice President Biden as early as 2010.It appears that Schwerin could shed light on Hunter's financial schemes and help answer the question whether or not the incumbent president was aware of them. To date, Joe Biden has vehemently denied having any clue about his son's business dealings.The news came as the House Oversight and Accountability Committee learned that Hunter Biden and his uncle, presidential brother James Biden, wouldn't volunteer information for Comer's probe of the first family's overseas dealings, including those in China and Ukraine. That won't stop the committee, which is going to issue subpoenas now, said Comer.The congressman suggested that the Bidens have something to hide, given their unwillingness to cooperate with House GOP investigators. Both the US president and his son have resolutely denied any wrongdoing; still, Hunter earlier acknowledged he is under federal criminal investigation on tax issues.

