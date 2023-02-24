Hunter Biden's Close Friend & 'Emotional Pillar' Reportedly Cooperating With GOP Investigators

International
WATCH LIVE: 'Peace Without Arms' Rally Takes Place in Germany's Dresden
"[Eric Schwerin] is cooperating with us," House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) revealed on Just the News Not Noise show on February 23. "His attorneys and my counsel are communicating on a regular basis. Now, I feel confident that he's going to work with us, and provide us with the information that we have requested."Schwerin is called by the US press "one of the closest friends," business associate, and "an emotional pillar" for US President Joe Biden's son Hunter. The two reportedly met when they worked in then-President Bill Clinton’s Commerce Department. Schwerin arrived at the agency in 1994.15 years later, Schwerin was enlisted as the president of investment firm Rosemont Seneca Partners, founded by Hunter Biden, Devon Archer, and Chris Heinz, the stepson of John Kerry (then-US senator from Massachusetts and chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee). At the time, Hunter's father, Joe Biden, assumed the role of Barack Obama's vice president.A review of Hunter Biden's personal calendar on the so-called "laptop from hell," which was abandoned by Hunter at a repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware, in April 2019, indicated that the younger Biden and his friend and business associate Schwerin frequently met with then-US VP Joe Biden between 2008 and 2016. Hunter held at least 30 business meetings with his father either in the White House or the latter's vice presidential residence, the Naval Observatory. Schwerin was reportedly invited to 21 out of the 30 confabs.What's more, US conservative reporters drew attention to the fact that most of the aforementioned meetings occurred days or even hours after Hunter's negotiations with high-profile foreign clients, prompting some American journalists to suggest that the younger Biden apparently discussed his business dealings with his father. In addition, Schwerin was reportedly involved in discussing tax and financial matters with Vice President Biden as early as 2010.It appears that Schwerin could shed light on Hunter's financial schemes and help answer the question whether or not the incumbent president was aware of them. To date, Joe Biden has vehemently denied having any clue about his son's business dealings.The news came as the House Oversight and Accountability Committee learned that Hunter Biden and his uncle, presidential brother James Biden, wouldn't volunteer information for Comer's probe of the first family's overseas dealings, including those in China and Ukraine. That won't stop the committee, which is going to issue subpoenas now, said Comer.The congressman suggested that the Bidens have something to hide, given their unwillingness to cooperate with House GOP investigators. Both the US president and his son have resolutely denied any wrongdoing; still, Hunter earlier acknowledged he is under federal criminal investigation on tax issues.
16:50 GMT 24.02.2023
Ekaterina Blinova
Hunter Biden's key associate, former Rosemont Seneca businessman Eric Schwerin, has reportedly agreed to provide information to the GOP House Oversight Committee, which is examining the younger Biden's questionable financial operations.
"[Eric Schwerin] is cooperating with us," House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) revealed on Just the News Not Noise show on February 23. "His attorneys and my counsel are communicating on a regular basis. Now, I feel confident that he's going to work with us, and provide us with the information that we have requested."
Schwerin is called by the US press "one of the closest friends," business associate, and "an emotional pillar" for US President Joe Biden's son Hunter. The two reportedly met when they worked in then-President Bill Clinton’s Commerce Department. Schwerin arrived at the agency in 1994.
15 years later, Schwerin was enlisted as the president of investment firm Rosemont Seneca Partners, founded by Hunter Biden, Devon Archer, and Chris Heinz, the stepson of John Kerry (then-US senator from Massachusetts and chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee). At the time, Hunter's father, Joe Biden, assumed the role of Barack Obama's vice president.
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2022
Analysis
'Laptop From Hell': Hunter Biden's Calendar Suggests President Joe Was Well Aware of Business Trips
17 July 2022, 16:44 GMT
A review of Hunter Biden's personal calendar on the so-called "laptop from hell," which was abandoned by Hunter at a repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware, in April 2019, indicated that the younger Biden and his friend and business associate Schwerin frequently met with then-US VP Joe Biden between 2008 and 2016. Hunter held at least 30 business meetings with his father either in the White House or the latter's vice presidential residence, the Naval Observatory. Schwerin was reportedly invited to 21 out of the 30 confabs.
What's more, US conservative reporters drew attention to the fact that most of the aforementioned meetings occurred days or even hours after Hunter's negotiations with high-profile foreign clients, prompting some American journalists to suggest that the younger Biden apparently discussed his business dealings with his father. In addition, Schwerin was reportedly involved in discussing tax and financial matters with Vice President Biden as early as 2010.
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2023
Americas
House Committee Panel Asks for Hunter Biden Records on Business Dealings
9 February, 15:53 GMT
It appears that Schwerin could shed light on Hunter's financial schemes and help answer the question whether or not the incumbent president was aware of them. To date, Joe Biden has vehemently denied having any clue about his son's business dealings.
"I think that Schwerin is going to be a very valuable witness for us in this investigation," Comer said on Thursday, adding that Schwerin's cooperation was a breakthrough that could prompt other key witnesses to cooperate.
The news came as the House Oversight and Accountability Committee learned that Hunter Biden and his uncle, presidential brother James Biden, wouldn't volunteer information for Comer's probe of the first family's overseas dealings, including those in China and Ukraine. That won't stop the committee, which is going to issue subpoenas now, said Comer.
The congressman suggested that the Bidens have something to hide, given their unwillingness to cooperate with House GOP investigators. Both the US president and his son have resolutely denied any wrongdoing; still, Hunter earlier acknowledged he is under federal criminal investigation on tax issues.
