'Laptop From Hell': Hunter Biden's Calendar Suggests President Joe Was Well Aware of Business Trips

Hunter Biden’s personal calendar on his ‘laptop from hell’ reveals that he frequently met with his father just days after holding high-profile meetings with foreign leaders.The data indicates that he held business meetings at the White House or the vice president’s residence with then-VP Joe Biden at least 30 times between 2008 and 2016. Hunter abandoned his ‘laptop from hell’ at a repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware, in April 2019.According to the New York Post, the president of Hunter Biden’s investment company Rosemont Seneca Partners is also named as an invitee to 21 of 30 listed meetings. Numerous green checks indicate that Eric Schwerin confirmed his participation.In addition to being a long-time Hunter Biden business confidante, Schwerin also reportedly handled Joe Biden’s personal financial information. On October 12, 2021, the Daily Mail reported that Schwerin was working on Joe's taxes and was well aware that the father and son shared bank accounts and paid each other's bills.While Hunter's personal calendar casts new doubt on the incumbent president's claim that he knew nothing about his son's business activities, the Post has also raised the question whether Hunter was passing messages to Joe on behalf of foreign clients.In one example, Hunter Biden met the Romanian Ambassador to the United States George Maior on November 14, 2015 before holding meetings in Romania. Hunter returned to the US on November 17, 2015 and had breakfast with his father at the Naval Observatory, the vice presidential residence. According to the Post, just months after the trip to Romania, Hunter reached out to former FBI Director Louis Freeh and teamed up with him to help Romanian businessman Gabriel Popoviciu avoid jail time.Hunter's calendar also shows that he met Ivory Coast Prime Minister Daniel Kablan Duncan in Washington DC at 8:15 am (EST) on April 15, 2016. At 9 am the same day, Hunter had a confab with his father at the Naval Observatory.Several years earlier, Hunter's calendar mentions a meeting between Joe Biden and former Colombian President Andrés Pastrana Arango on March 2, 2012. Schwerin was also listed as an invitee for the "Meet with Pres. Pastrana and Dad at NavObs."Hunter had been courting Pastrana for months, judging from emails found on the ‘laptop from hell.’ The younger Biden's enthusiasm was instigated by potentially lucrative business projects with the Brazilian construction company OAS, which also had Colombian interests.OAS "was later busted for paying bribes and rigging public contracts," the Post highlighted. The firm signed a leniency deal with Brazil’s government in November 2019, promising to pay a total of $461 million by 2047 after it was caught red-handed in the Car Wash corruption probe.Hunter traveled to Bogota in November 2011, dining with the former Colombian president. Three months later, he wrote:Commenting on the Post's revelations stemming from Hunter's personal calendar, House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik suggested that it presents more evidence of the Bidens' apparent corruption.Earlier, Stefanik pledged that she would subpoena Hunter Biden if Republicans win back control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections. Given bipartisan prognoses of the Democratic Party's potential resound defeat this November, Stefanik has a big chance of walking the talk.

