https://sputniknews.com/20230228/nasa-dubs-crew-6-mission-great-example-of-us-cooperation-with-russia-1107862482.html

NASA Dubs Crew-6 Mission Great Example of US Cooperation With Russia

NASA Dubs Crew-6 Mission Great Example of US Cooperation With Russia

ORLANDO (Sputnik) Lenka White - SpaceX's Crew-6 illustrates the benefits of the US continuing space cooperation with Russia and other nations and making room for commercial partners, NASA's International Space Station (ISS) Program Chief Scientist Kirt Costello told Sputnik.

2023-02-28T06:40+0000

2023-02-28T06:40+0000

2023-02-28T06:40+0000

science & tech

russia

us

international space station

space exploration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099548951_0:176:3017:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_3d6050b3288236c1a7659ff1f30f70e3.jpg

The SpaceX Crew-6 mission is now scheduled for takeoff on March 2 after two previous launches were canceled this week. Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev will join United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi and NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg on the mission to the ISS for a duration of six months. Costello also said he is pleased that the rotation with Roscosmos continues, underscoring some of the important work the two space agencies including partnering on crucial scientific research. NASA and Roscosmos, he added, are collaborating on a number of initiatives such as the Solid Fuel Ignition and Extinction (SoFIE) project. According to NASA, the SoFIE project studies flammability of certain solid spacecraft materials in real atmospheric conditions to improve fire safety for future long-term missions to the Moon and Mars. With respect to US long-term projects, he said NASA is testing all needed technologies on the ISS for missions to the Moon and Mars. Costello said he hopes that all technologies will be lined up and those which can be tested in lower Earth orbit will be tested on the ISS. According to Costello, the tests differ based on surface destinations and whether the microgravity of the ISS or the high radiation environment outside the ISS is needed. Fedyaev will be the second Russian cosmonaut to board the US Crew Dragon spacecraft as part of the ISS integrated flights agreement. In October, the spacecraft carrying the Crew-5 mission team, including Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, successfully docked on the ISS. The launch initially scheduled to take off on February 26, then it was moved to February 27 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida to the ISS. Two minutes before the start, however, the take-off was called off because of technical issues. The launch time is set for 12:34 a.m. EST (5:34 a.m. GMT) on Thursday.

https://sputniknews.com/20230210/russia-will-have-up-to-360-satellites-in-orbit-by-2030-1107287762.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230210/nasa-awards-blue-origin-contract-to-launch-spacecraft-to-study-mars-magnetosphere-1107287567.html

russia

international space station

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia cooperating with us in space, space exploration, russian space, russia-us cooperation