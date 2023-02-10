https://sputniknews.com/20230210/nasa-awards-blue-origin-contract-to-launch-spacecraft-to-study-mars-magnetosphere-1107287567.html

NASA Awards Blue Origin Contract to Launch Spacecraft to Study Mars' Magnetosphere

NASA announced that it has awarded Blue Origin a contract to launch its spacecraft mission to study Mars' magnetosphere.

The ESCAPADE mission will study solar wind energy transfer through Mars’ unique magnetosphere, the release said. Blue Origin was on-ramped to NASA's Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare (VADR) launch services indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract on January 26, 2022, with a five-year period of performance, the release added. The release did not provide any details on when the launch could be expected to take place.

