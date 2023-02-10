International
NASA Awards Blue Origin Contract to Launch Spacecraft to Study Mars' Magnetosphere
NASA Awards Blue Origin Contract to Launch Spacecraft to Study Mars' Magnetosphere
NASA announced that it has awarded Blue Origin a contract to launch its spacecraft mission to study Mars' magnetosphere.
The ESCAPADE mission will study solar wind energy transfer through Mars’ unique magnetosphere, the release said. Blue Origin was on-ramped to NASA's Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare (VADR) launch services indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract on January 26, 2022, with a five-year period of performance, the release added. The release did not provide any details on when the launch could be expected to take place.
NASA Awards Blue Origin Contract to Launch Spacecraft to Study Mars' Magnetosphere

05:55 GMT 10.02.2023
This mosaic of Mars is a compilation of images captured by the Viking Orbiter 1. The center of the scene shows the entire Valles Marineris canyon system, more than 2,000 miles (3,000 kilometers) long, 370 miles (600 kilometers) wide and 5 miles (8 kilometers) deep, extending from Noctis Labyrinthus, the arcuate system of graben to the west, to the chaotic terrain to the east.
This mosaic of Mars is a compilation of images captured by the Viking Orbiter 1. The center of the scene shows the entire Valles Marineris canyon system, more than 2,000 miles (3,000 kilometers) long, 370 miles (600 kilometers) wide and 5 miles (8 kilometers) deep, extending from Noctis Labyrinthus, the arcuate system of graben to the west, to the chaotic terrain to the east. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2023
© NASA
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - NASA announced that it has awarded Blue Origin a contract to launch its spacecraft mission to study Mars' magnetosphere.
"NASA has awarded Blue Origin, LLC of Kent, Washington a task order to provide launch service for the agency’s Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers mission as part of the agency's Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare launch services contract," NASA said in a press release on Thursday.
The ESCAPADE mission will study solar wind energy transfer through Mars’ unique magnetosphere, the release said.
Blue Origin was on-ramped to NASA's Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare (VADR) launch services indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract on January 26, 2022, with a five-year period of performance, the release added.
The release did not provide any details on when the launch could be expected to take place.
