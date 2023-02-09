https://sputniknews.com/20230209/russia-performed-100-successful-launches-of-space-rockets-in-a-row-for-first-time-roscosmos-says-1107103742.html

Russia Performed 100 Successful Launches of Space Rockets in a Row For First Time, Roscosmos Says

A Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Progress MS-22 cargo spacecraft, bound for the International Space Station (ISS), was launched from the Baikonur space center on Thursday, according to a broadcast by Russian state space corporation Roscosmos.

In a few minutes, the rocket should launch the cargo spacecraft into low-Earth orbit, after which it will begin an independent flight to the ISS. The launch is timed to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Stalingrad in 1943. The Progress MS-22 will deliver more than 2.5 tonnes of cargoes to the ISS — dry cargo for the crew and systems of the station, fuel, drinking water, nitrogen to maintain the atmosphere on the ISS, equipment for space research.In June 2021, Russia set a national record of 60 consecutive successful launches of space launch vehicles in its modern history. The previous achievement was 59 consecutive successful launches, which were carried out from February 1992 to March 1993.

