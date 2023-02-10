https://sputniknews.com/20230210/russia-will-have-up-to-360-satellites-in-orbit-by-2030-1107287762.html

Russia Will Have Up to 360 Satellites in Orbit by 2030

Russia will be able to increase its orbital constellation to 360 satellites by 2030, but the production must be increased, Roscosmos CEO Yury Borisov has told Sputnik.

Russia can produce up to 42 satellites a year, while the United States produces up to 1,000 satellites a year and China up to 450 satellites, Borisov said, adding that Russia missed out on the transition to the industrial model of satellite production. Borisov said that Russia's minimum required orbital constellation by 2030 must consist of 1,000-1,200 satellites. The CEO noted that Russia invests twice as much in manned space exploration as Europe and the US. The official added that Europe and the US put more emphasis on building satellite constellations.

