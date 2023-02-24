https://sputniknews.com/20230224/white-house-announces-new-sanctions-against-russia-over-military-operation-1107766716.html

White House Announces New Sanctions Against Russia Over Military Operation

The White House announced a new set of additional sanctions against Russia on Friday that marks the one-year anniversary of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.

"Today, on the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion, the United States is announcing a series of additional actions to continue providing Ukraine with the support it needs and holding Russia accountable for its war of aggression," the White House said in a statement. As part of the new sanctions, the US will increase tariffs "on more than 100 Russian metals, minerals, and chemical products worth approximately $2.8 billion to Russia." The US, in coordination with G7 partners and allies, will also impose sanctions against "over 200 individuals and entities, including both Russian and third-country actors across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East that are supporting Russia’s war effort." They will target "key revenue generating sectors in order to further degrade Russia’s economy and diminish its ability to wage war against Ukraine." "It also includes the targeting of Russia’s future energy capabilities in a manner that does not impact current production to minimize market disruption," the presidential administration said. Additionally, as part of efforts to respond to Russia’s strikes against Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure, the US will send the third shipment of critical electrical transmission grid equipment to Ukraine by early March. Washington also plans to provide up to $250 million in additional emergency energy assistance to Ukraine to help Kiev "further strengthen its grid in the face of Russia’s attacks." "To ensure Russia pays for Ukraine’s long-term reconstruction, G7 countries will continue to keep Russia’s sovereign assets immobilized until there is a resolution to the conflict that addresses Russia’s violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and integrity," the statement read.

