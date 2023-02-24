https://sputniknews.com/20230224/new-2bln-ukraine-aid-package-includes-himars-ammo-switchblade-drones-pentagon-says-1107765980.html
New $2Bln Ukraine Aid Package Includes HIMARS Ammo, Switchblade Drones, Pentagon Says
New $2Bln Ukraine Aid Package Includes HIMARS Ammo, Switchblade Drones, Pentagon Says
The newly announced $2 billion military assistance package for Ukraine includes additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and Switchblade 600 drones, among other weaponry, the Pentagon said.
2023-02-24T10:40+0000
2023-02-24T10:40+0000
2023-02-24T10:41+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
us
ukraine
aid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/04/1101485130_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cb3d583769e1abf5c65f61885d131697.jpg
"Capabilities in this security assistance package include: Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Additional 155mm artillery rounds, Munitions for laser-guided rocket systems, Switchblade 600 UAS," the Pentagon said in a press release. The package also includes counter-drone and electronic warfare detection equipment, mine clearing equipment, secure communications, support equipment, and surveillance drones, according to the release.US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned in a separate statement that difficult time may lie ahead. The Pentagon noted the United States has committed more than $32 billion in military assistance to Ukraine over the past year, including 38 HIMARS, a Patriot air defense battery, eight National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, 31 Abrams tanks, 109 Bradley combat vehicles, 8,500 Javelin anti-armor systems, 232 howitzers, and 1,600 Stinger anti-aircraft systems. On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to requests by the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics to protect them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate the Donbass region.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/04/1101485130_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_58f7e9e32512128ca8b096e87460999a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us aid for ukraine, us new aid package to kiev, us assisstance to ukraine amid russian special operation
us aid for ukraine, us new aid package to kiev, us assisstance to ukraine amid russian special operation
New $2Bln Ukraine Aid Package Includes HIMARS Ammo, Switchblade Drones, Pentagon Says
10:40 GMT 24.02.2023 (Updated: 10:41 GMT 24.02.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The newly announced $2 billion military assistance package for Ukraine includes additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and Switchblade 600 drones, among other weaponry, the Pentagon said.
"Capabilities in this security assistance package include: Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Additional 155mm artillery rounds, Munitions for laser-guided rocket systems, Switchblade 600 UAS," the Pentagon said in a press release.
The package also includes counter-drone and electronic warfare detection equipment, mine clearing equipment, secure communications, support equipment, and surveillance drones, according to the release.US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned in a separate statement that difficult time may lie ahead.
The Pentagon noted the United States has committed more than $32 billion in military assistance to Ukraine over the past year, including 38 HIMARS, a Patriot air defense battery, eight National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, 31 Abrams tanks, 109 Bradley combat vehicles, 8,500 Javelin anti-armor systems, 232 howitzers, and 1,600 Stinger anti-aircraft systems.
On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to requests by the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics to protect them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate the Donbass region.